Home News From 0 to 13:00 on October 14, Chongqing added 1 new local confirmed case and 9 new local asymptomatic infections – Teller Report
News

From 0 to 13:00 on October 14, Chongqing added 1 new local confirmed case and 9 new local asymptomatic infections – Teller Report

by admin

On the afternoon of October 14, the reporter learned from the 131st press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronary pneumonia epidemic in Chongqing that from 0 to 13:00 on October 14, there was 1 new local confirmed case in Chongqing (in Shapingba District); 9 cases of local asymptomatic infections were added, including 6 cases in Yubei District, 2 cases in Wuxi County, and 1 case in Yongchuan District.

Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that in the past week, a total of 191 new local infections have been reported in Chongqing, of which 41 are people from outside the city who have returned to Chongqing and are under closed-loop management and control. The risk of social transmission is low. Before the 5 cases of infected persons including “10.11” Yongchuan, “10.11” Banan, “10.11” Liangping, “10.11” Liangjiang New District, and “10.13” High-tech Zone were quarantined and controlled, there were social The trajectory of the surface activity does not rule out the possibility of finding subsequent infected persons.

“10.8” Yubei epidemic has found 21 infected people, involving 7 districts, “10.10 Yubei epidemic has found 12 infected people, involving 2 districts, “10.8” Shapingba, “10.9” “Shapingba and “10.10” Yongchuan epidemics have found 2, 9, and 6 infected people respectively, but they have not spilled over to other districts and counties. These 5 epidemics all have a certain risk of social transmission. “10.8” In the Yubei (Joy City) epidemic, a total of 91 infected persons (including 37 Joy City staff) have been found, involving 11 districts, and the risk of social transmission is high.

See also  The Taliban regime is increasingly unstable - Salman Rafi Sheikh

You may also like

Cuban doctors in Calabria, Ferrara (M5S): «the Region...

Changsha families with three or more children will...

Solitude in three acts – Giovanna D’Ascenzi (Photo)

Zac, a fundraiser in Ivrea to transform the...

Hunan Window Opened by the General Secretary ④...

Dear bills, the spy software to find those...

Covid in Fvg: 1,139 new infections and 2...

Tiandi is the same as the previous class,...

Refunds for school transport in the Belluno area:...

Biden administration’s national security strategy: China is biggest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy