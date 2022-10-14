On the afternoon of October 14, the reporter learned from the 131st press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronary pneumonia epidemic in Chongqing that from 0 to 13:00 on October 14, there was 1 new local confirmed case in Chongqing (in Shapingba District); 9 cases of local asymptomatic infections were added, including 6 cases in Yubei District, 2 cases in Wuxi County, and 1 case in Yongchuan District.

Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that in the past week, a total of 191 new local infections have been reported in Chongqing, of which 41 are people from outside the city who have returned to Chongqing and are under closed-loop management and control. The risk of social transmission is low. Before the 5 cases of infected persons including “10.11” Yongchuan, “10.11” Banan, “10.11” Liangping, “10.11” Liangjiang New District, and “10.13” High-tech Zone were quarantined and controlled, there were social The trajectory of the surface activity does not rule out the possibility of finding subsequent infected persons.

“10.8” Yubei epidemic has found 21 infected people, involving 7 districts, “10.10 Yubei epidemic has found 12 infected people, involving 2 districts, “10.8” Shapingba, “10.9” “Shapingba and “10.10” Yongchuan epidemics have found 2, 9, and 6 infected people respectively, but they have not spilled over to other districts and counties. These 5 epidemics all have a certain risk of social transmission. “10.8” In the Yubei (Joy City) epidemic, a total of 91 infected persons (including 37 Joy City staff) have been found, involving 11 districts, and the risk of social transmission is high.