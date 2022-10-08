On the evening of October 8, the reporter learned from the 129th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia in Chongqing that from 0 to 18:00 on October 8, there were 15 new local confirmed cases and new local asymptomatic infections in Chongqing. 5 cases.

Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, introduced that from 0 to 18:00 on October 8, 15 new local confirmed cases were reported in Chongqing, including Hechuan District, Yongchuan District, Nanchuan District, Kaizhou District, Wushan County, and Xiushan County. 1 case was found in isolation control personnel; 2 cases in Yubei District were found in nucleic acid testing of key personnel; 1 case in Shapingba District was found in normalized nucleic acid testing; in addition, 6 previously asymptomatic infections were converted to confirmed cases case. 5 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added, including 1 case in Tongliang District and 1 case in Beibei District, all of which were found in isolation control personnel; 1 case in Dadukou District was found in the nucleic acid test of key personnel; 2 cases in Yubei District, Found in normalized nucleic acid testing.

During the National Day holiday, Chongqing handled a total of 39 outbreaks, involving 156 infected people. Among them, 33 outbreaks have been dealt with, and the other 6 outbreaks are currently being dealt with in an orderly manner.

On October 8, there were 4 new outbreaks in Chongqing. Among them, the newly confirmed cases in Shapingba District returned to Chongqing from outside the city on September 29. The nucleic acid test results from September 29 to October 4 were all negative. , On October 7, it was put under control after an abnormality was found in the normalized nucleic acid test. The 2 new asymptomatic infected persons in Yubei District have no history of living outside the city for the past 7 days. In the above two epidemics, the infected persons had a wide range of activities and complicated trajectories before they were found, involving shopping malls, supermarkets, schools and other places where people gathered, and the risk of epidemic transmission was high.

The 2 newly confirmed cases in Yubei District are all returnees from key areas outside the city. After arriving in Chongqing on October 3, the 4 nucleic acid test results were negative, and they were controlled after the abnormal nucleic acid test results on October 7. . The newly-added asymptomatic infected persons in Dadukou District are people who came to Chongqing from key areas outside the city. After arriving in Chongqing on October 7, he and his unit did not report as required, but quarantined themselves in the unit. The nucleic acid test results on that day were abnormal. then controlled. In these two epidemics, the infected people had a track of going out before they were found, and there was a certain risk of epidemic transmission.

In addition, the “10.6” South Bank epidemic has found infected people among close contacts, and the possibility of finding subsequent infected people cannot be ruled out.