From 0 to 20:00 on October 7, Hangzhou added 5 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus

From 0 to 20:00 on October 7, Hangzhou added 5 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus

Hangzhou Daily News Yesterday, the Hangzhou New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued a notice: From 0 to 20:00 on October 7, 5 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new corona virus were added in Hangzhou.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 1: A person from outside the province who came to Hangzhou, temporarily residing in Sha Natural Village, Dongzhou Street School, Fuyang District, and the nucleic acid “drop-in inspection” was found.

Asymptomatic infected persons 2-4: people from outside the province who came to Hangzhou, were detected at centralized isolation points.

Asymptomatic infected person 5: People from other provinces who came to Hangzhou temporarily lived in Building 6, Dongguan Apartment, Puyan Street, Binjiang District.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition.

Our city has activated the emergency response mechanism for the first time, and quickly carried out the work of traceability, isolation and control, nucleic acid detection, etc., and conducted environmental sampling, testing and disinfection of its activity venues within the city, and urgently carried out close and sub-close contacts. Check and control.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, further improve prevention awareness, continue to do a good job in personal daily protection, and participate in normalized nucleic acid testing as required.

People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their community in advance, and they can make a report through the “Hangzhou Report and Registration” applet. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of the corresponding epidemic prevention and control. measure.

See also  Pantelleria shocked by the whirlwind: "We have never seen such an event before"

Hangzhou City implements 7-day centralized isolation medical observation for people who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days; Observation (if the conditions are not met, centralized isolation medical observation is adopted); 3-day daily health monitoring will be implemented for those who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in low-risk areas within 7 days.

On the basis of implementing corresponding health management measures for people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from high, medium and low risk areas, people from other provinces (returning) to Hangzhou should complete the “landing inspection” within one and a half hours after arriving in Hangzhou, and the second after entering Hangzhou. , On the third day, nucleic acid testing was completed once a day. Subsequent nucleic acid testing will be completed voluntarily every 72 hours in accordance with the normalized nucleic acid testing requirements.

Scan the QR code to view the movement trajectory of the above-mentioned personnel. Those who meet in time and space should immediately report to the community (village) where they live and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

