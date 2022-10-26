From 0-24:00 on October 25, 31 new cases of infection (6 confirmed cases and 25 asymptomatic infections) were added in our city, of which 2 were asymptomatic infections transferred to confirmed cases, and 21 were under centralized isolation It was found that 5 cases were found in home isolation, 2 cases were found in high-risk area screening, and 1 case was found in closed-loop management key personnel screening. After preliminary investigation, the activity trajectories involved in the case before isolation and control are as follows:

In order to effectively protect the lives and health of the people, I remind the general public again:

1. Pay attention to the epidemic situation and take the initiative to report

If you find that the above trajectories of the infected person overlap in time and space, or you receive a text message reminding you of epidemic prevention and control, or your health code is abnormal, you should take the initiative to report to the community, unit, hotel, etc. as soon as possible, follow the text prompts to implement epidemic prevention measures, and do not go to public places , try not to take public transport. If you have any questions, please call 029-12345 or the mass hotline of the offices of the district/county epidemic prevention and control headquarters (detailed information attached) for consultation.

All people from outside the city returning to our city (except the main urban area of ​​Xianyang City) are requested to report their itinerary and other information in the “come (return) Shaanxi pre-report” module of “Shaanxi One-Code Pass” 3 days in advance, and report to their community within 3 hours after entering the city. , villages, reception units and accommodation places, etc.

2. Reduce the flow and optimize the itinerary

At present, the domestic epidemic prevention and control situation is still severe. There are 2,323 high-risk areas and 1,596 medium-risk areas in the country. For those coming (returning) with a history of sojourn in the district, the measures of “7-day centralized isolation medical observation” shall be implemented, and for those coming (returning) with a history of sojourn in domestic medium-risk areas within the past 7 days, the “7-day home isolation medical observation” measures shall be implemented. The management period starts from leaving the above area.

It is recommended that the general public and friends go out of the province if it is not necessary, and reduce cross-city travel. If you really need to travel, fully understand the epidemic risk status and epidemic prevention and control policies of the destination before traveling, do not go to the districts and counties where the medium and high risk areas are located and the districts and counties with case reports, and report to the community (unit) and school in advance. Obey the epidemic prevention and control requirements of the destination, travel off-peak, and take precautions.

3. Actively implement nucleic acid testing

The communication big data itinerary card shows that the returnees who have a history of living outside the province within the past 7 days and those who have a history of living in a city with an epidemic in the province must take the initiative to cooperate with the landing check (48-hour nucleic acid test certificate, Shaanxi One-Code Pass), landing Measures such as inspection (instant inspection and leaving without waiting for the test results) and other measures, implement nucleic acid “3 inspections in 3 days” (“on-the-ground inspection” + “2 inspections in 3 days”, with an interval of more than 24 hours) within 3 days of entering the market. Citizens and friends are invited to actively participate in nucleic acid testing on time, and key groups of people will implement nucleic acid testing at the prescribed frequency. If the nucleic acid test cannot be completed as required, the “Shaanxi One Code Pass” will pop up or assign a yellow code (it can be released after the nucleic acid test is completed as required).

4. Do a good job of self-health monitoring

After entering the city, people returning from outside the city will conduct self-health monitoring for 3 days, during which time they should minimize going out, and strictly implement the “four nos”: do not organize or participate in offline meetings, offline teaching and other group activities, and do not enter singing and dancing halls, bathrooms , cinemas, Internet cafes and other indoor closed places and key institutions such as schools, do not participate in gathering activities such as dinners and weddings, do not take public transportation, and advocate nucleic acid testing on the 5th and 7th days.

5. Strict prevention and control of public places

All kinds of shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, cultural entertainment and other public places in the city must strictly implement the requirements of wearing masks, one-meter noodles, ventilation and disinfection, “current limit, appointment, and peak shift”, conscientiously implement “scan code access”, and check that the nucleic acid test is negative For special groups such as the elderly and children, such measures as proof (or sampling proof within 24 hours) can be assisted in inquiries through the WeChat State Council client applet “Aid for the old and young”, or after registration of identity information, it is convenient to pass.

6. Minimize travel

Citizens and friends are requested not to travel across cities or provinces unless necessary, and try to avoid traveling to medium- and high-risk areas and areas related to the epidemic. If you really need to travel, you need to complete 2 nucleic acid tests within 48 hours (with an interval of 24 hours), and the result is negative before you can leave the city.

7. Strengthen the health management of teachers and students

Students go to school strictly implement the “two points and one line” from home to school, wear masks throughout the journey, do not go to other gathering places, staff and parents should minimize social activities, do not participate in gathering activities, students, staff and parents leave the city It is necessary to report to the school (including off-campus training institutions and kindergartens), conduct self-health monitoring, and seek medical treatment in time if there is any discomfort.

Source: Published by Xi’an

