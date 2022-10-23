Source title: From 0:00 to 15:00 on October 23, 9 new cases of local infections in Beijing were all quarantine observers

People's Daily Online, Beijing, October 23. According to the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission, from 0:00 to 15:00 on October 23, Beijing added 9 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infections, all of which were quarantined observers; 4 cases in Chaoyang District, West There were 3 cases in the urban area, 1 case each in Dongcheng District and Haidian District; 7 cases were mild cases, and 2 cases were asymptomatic infections. The relevant information is hereby notified as follows: Infected persons Infected Person 257: Quarantined as a close contact of Infected Person 148 (click for details), reported a positive nucleic acid test result on October 21, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on October 23. Infected Person 258: Currently living in Building 18, Yard 12, Zhongguancun South Street, Haidian District. As a close contact of infected person 143, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 23, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild. Infected Person 259: Currently living in Building 6, Chongwenmen East Street, Donghuashi Street, Dongcheng District. As a close contact of infected person 232, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 23, they reported a positive nucleic acid test result, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild. Infected Person 260: Quarantined as a close contact of Infected Person 209 (click for details), reported a positive nucleic acid test result on October 21, diagnosed a confirmed case on October 23, and clinically classified as mild. Infected Person 261: Quarantined as a close contact of Infected Person 236 (click for details), the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 23, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild. Infected persons 262, 263, and 265 are currently living in Building 5 and Building 12, Area A, Baiyang Jingyuan, Wangsiying Township, Chaoyang District. Centralized isolation as close contacts, positive nucleic acid test results were reported on October 22, 265 of the infected persons were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections on October 23, and the rest of the infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical types were all mild. Infected Person 264: Currently living in Building 2, Kongjiajing Community, Shibailidian Township, Chaoyang District. As a close contact of the infected person 232, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 22, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on October 23, and the clinical type was mild. The epidemic situation in Beijing is in a critical period. It is necessary to consolidate the "quartet responsibility", strengthen the management of personnel-intensive places such as supermarkets, entertainment and fitness, and catering institutions, strictly implement the main responsibility, strengthen the investigation and placement of risk personnel and risk points, and establish personnel. The ledger should be dynamically managed, and nucleic acid testing should be done to ensure that no one is missed; it is necessary to strengthen the standardized management and service guarantee of quarantine personnel, strictly implement epidemic prevention measures such as nucleic acid testing and health monitoring, and quarantine personnel should stay at home; Conscientiously perform personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, enhance protection awareness, conduct nucleic acid testing on time, insist on wearing masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate often, do not get together, gather less, maintain a safe social distance, and enter the community (village), market supermarket, entertainment and fitness and other public places It is necessary to cooperate with normalized prevention and control measures such as scanning code temperature measurement and checking nucleic acid negative certificates within 72 hours. Citizens and friends are requested to understand, support and cooperate with various epidemic prevention requirements, and insist not to travel or go on business trips to medium and high-risk areas and counties (cities, districts, and flags) where local epidemics have occurred within 7 days. , take the initiative to report to relevant departments such as communities, units, hotels and other relevant departments; after arriving in Beijing, conduct 2 inspections within 3 days, complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, and complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours after an interval of 24 hours, within 7 days. No gatherings, no gatherings, or going to crowded places.

