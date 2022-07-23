Home News From 0:00 to 24:00 on July 22, the details of 9 new positive infections in Tianjin were announced, all of which were control personnel
From 0:00 to 24:00 on July 22, the details of 9 new positive infections in Tianjin were announced, all of which were control personnel

The reporter learned from the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters,From 0:00 to 24:00 on July 22, the municipal disease control department reported 9 positive infections of the new coronavirus nucleic acid test, all of which were asymptomatic infections. Details are as follows:

positive infected person 1 male, 22 years old, living in Zhongbei Town, Xiqing District, Tianjin City. The control personnel screened and found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 21, and the result was positive after testing by the testing center. He is an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus .

positive infected person 2 female, 22 years old, living in Zhongbei Town, Xiqing District, Tianjin City, the screening by the control personnel found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 22, and the result was positive after testing by the testing center. She is an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus .

positive infected person 3 female, 14 years old, living in Chentangzhuang Street, Hexi District, Tianjin City, the control personnel found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 22, and the result was positive after testing by the testing center, she was an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus .

positive infection 4 female, 23 years old, living in Chentangzhuang Street, Hexi District, Tianjin City. The control personnel screened and found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 22, and the result was positive after testing by the testing center. She is an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus .

positive infection 5 female, 28 years old, living in Wangdingdi Street, Nankai District, Tianjin City, the control personnel screened and found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 22, and the result was positive after testing by the testing center. She is an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus .

positive infection 6 female, 84 years old, living in Changhong Street, Nankai District, Tianjin City. The control personnel screened and found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 22 and tested by the testing center. The result was positive, and she was an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus.

positive infection 7 female, 47 years old, living in Changhong Street, Nankai District, Tianjin City. The control personnel screened and found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 22 and tested by the testing center. The result was positive, and she was an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus.

positive infected 8 female, 83 years old, living in Changhong Street, Nankai District, Tianjin City. The control personnel screened and found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 22, and the result was positive after testing by the testing center. She was an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus.

positive infection 9 female, 67 years old, living in Chentangzhuang Street, Hexi District, Tianjin City. The screening by the control personnel found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 22, and the result was positive after testing by the testing center. She is an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus .

Jinyun News reporter Liu Chang

