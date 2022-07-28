Original title: From 0:00 to 24:00 on July 27, Lanzhou added 15 new local confirmed cases and 41 new asymptomatic infections

On July 28, the Information Office of Lanzhou Municipal People’s Government held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Lanzhou (the 21st session) to report on the progress of the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Lanzhou:

From 0:00 to 24:00 on July 27, 2022, 15 new local confirmed cases (including 11 confirmed cases from asymptomatic infections) were added in Lanzhou City, including 13 cases in Chengguan District and 2 cases in Qilihe District; no new cases were added. 41 cases were infected with symptoms, including 39 cases in Chengguan District and 2 cases in Qilihe District.

As of 24:00 on July 27, the city has reported a total of 462 local confirmed cases and 1,654 asymptomatic infections. On July 27, a total of 19 confirmed cases were cured and discharged, 59 asymptomatic infections were released from isolation and medical observation, and a total of 360 cases were cured and discharged from isolation and medical observation.

Lanzhou focused on key areas, key links, and key groups of people, concentrated its efforts, accelerated nucleic acid sampling, strengthened quality management, improved detection efficiency, and quickly screened out potential risks and hidden dangers. On July 27, a total of 890,100 people were sampled, all of which have been tested, and 30 positive people were detected, all of whom were quarantined and controlled. 2,276 close contacts and 658 close contacts have been traced, and corresponding control measures have been implemented. In-depth and meticulous work in closed-loop management of personnel at centralized isolation points, logistics service support, cleaning, disinfection and sterilization, medical waste treatment and transfer, etc., will continue to improve the level of refined management services. Scientifically and orderly do a good job of lifting the isolation, and do a seamless “point-to-point” connection between the isolation point and the community to ensure that the management does not get out of control. Up to now, 200 centralized isolation points and 20,526 rooms have been opened in the city, and 14,235 people are under centralized isolation. On July 27, 3,385 people were released from isolation, and a total of 16,760 people were released from isolation. Scientifically study and judge the situation of epidemic prevention and control, adjust the level of risk areas in a timely manner, and achieve “quick closure and quick release”. On July 27, Lanzhou City designated two areas including No. 5 Dingxi Road, Tuanjiuxin Village, Chengguan District, as high-risk areas, and reduced 9 high-risk areas, including Anju Community, Yannan Road, Yannan Street, Chengguan District, to medium-risk areas. , 53 medium-risk areas, including the radio and television community of Weiyuan Road Street, Chengguan District, were reduced to low-risk areas. As of 24:00 on July 27, Lanzhou has reduced 83 high-risk areas to medium-risk areas and 119 medium-risk areas to low-risk areas in this round of epidemic. At present, there are 143 high-risk areas and 82 medium-risk areas in the city.

In the next step, Lanzhou will continue to press and consolidate the “quartet of responsibilities”, highlight key points, make overall plans, implement various prevention and control measures in a hierarchical and precise manner, and promote epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. Promote”. Sincerely hope that the general public will cherish the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control, adhere to the concept of “everyone is the first person responsible for their own health”, take care of personal protection without slack, maintain good hygiene habits and a healthy lifestyle, Be responsible to yourself, your family, and the society, jointly create a good atmosphere of “group prevention and control, joint prevention and control”, and take practical actions to help the city’s epidemic prevention and control situation continue to improve.

