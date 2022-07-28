The reporter learned from the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters,From 0:00 to 24:00 on July 27, the municipal disease control department reported 3 positive infections of the new coronavirus nucleic acid test, all of which were asymptomatic infections. Details are as follows:

positive infected person 1 female, 43 years old, living in Donghai Street, Hexi District, Tianjin City. The control personnel screened and found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 27, and the result was positive after testing by the testing center. She is an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus.

positive infected person 2 male, 44 years old, living in Donghai Street, Hexi District, Tianjin City. The control personnel screened and found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 27, and the result was positive after testing by the testing center. He was an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus.

positive infected person 3 male, 17 years old, living in Donghai Street, Hexi District, Tianjin. The control personnel screened and found that a nasopharyngeal swab was collected on July 27, and the result was positive after testing by the testing center. He was an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus.

(1 new case was added to the 26th in the early morning of the 27th, and the details have been announced)

Jinyun News reporter Zhao Yingyan