Source: Released by Huizhou

From 00:00 to 12:00 on November 20, Huizhou City added 1 new confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (Zhongkai High-tech Zone) and 1 case of asymptomatic infection (Huiyang District), both of which were found by active inspection.

New cases:

Case 1:Male, 39 years old, living in Tuhu Gongwu Street, Danshui Street, Huiyang District, returning from other cities. On November 20, the nucleic acid test was positive, and he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus.

The activity track is as follows:

November 18th:Huiyang Sanhe Hospital nucleic acid testing point, Tianhong shopping mall Weigangji tea restaurant, Qianzimei hair perming and dyeing shop.

November 19th:Hexing Breakfast Store, Huiyang Red Hat Auto Service Center, Huiyang Sanhe Hospital Nucleic Acid Testing Site, Rainbow Supermarket, and Jiatian Bakery in Rainbow Shopping Mall.

Case 2:Male, 54 years old, living in the dormitory of Jinchaoren Packaging Material Co., Ltd., Tongqiao Town, Zhongkai High-tech Zone, returning from outside the province. On November 20, the nucleic acid test was positive, and it was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

The activity track is as follows:

November 18th:Xinyuelai Firm, Yunnan Chicken Noodle Shop.

November 19th:Guangming Village Party-mass Service Center, Xiangmei Snack Bar, Nucleic Acid Sampling Site in the Village Committee Compound of Guangming Village, Old Beijing Zhajiang Noodle Shop.

The above-mentioned cases have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment.

At present, work such as flow traceability, isolation control, nucleic acid testing, and medical treatment is being carried out in an orderly manner.

Please report to the community as soon as possible and carry out nucleic acid testing.

Citizens are requested to continue to perform personal prevention and control responsibilities, take protective measures such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating frequently, disinfecting frequently, maintaining social distance, and vaccinating, and actively cooperate with the implementation of various epidemic prevention and control measures.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.