People’s Daily Online, Beijing, November 26th (Chi Mengrui) On November 26th, at the 425th press conference on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, members of the Standing Committee of the Shijingshan District Party Committee, Minister of Propaganda Department, and District Party Committee made a speech According to Li Jinke, from 00:00 to 24:00 on November 25, there were 102 new cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection in Shijingshan District, of which 24 were social screening personnel and the rest were centralized medical isolation observers. From 00:00 to 15:00 on November 26, there were 79 new cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection in Shijingshan District, including 10 cases of social screening personnel, and the rest were centralized medical isolation observation personnel.

The main risk points involved by the above-mentioned personnel will be announced through the “Beijing Shijingshan” official account and news media. Residents are requested to pay close attention. Persons who intersect with the case’s activity track from time to time or receive pop-up prompts from the health treasure, please immediately and proactively report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live, and cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures.

Li Jinke said that at present, the situation of epidemic prevention and control is complicated and severe. According to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and 20 optimization measures, Shijingshan District implements “fast, accurate, strict, detailed and practical” into every link of the prevention and control work.

Quickly handle emergencies. Give full play to the leading role of the district’s eight-hour headquarters, focus on key links such as sampling, testing, transfer, and isolation, set up a positive early warning working group, data and information technology group, and establish an information platform to continuously improve the response level and make good use of the epidemic situation Prevention and control toolbox, do our best to screen out risks, control risks, and quickly block the chain of epidemic transmission. The eight-hour sub-district headquarters was established, and small teams for chasing the sun and flow adjustment were formed. The blocks were linked and quickly positioned to ensure immediate pick-up and delivery, quick inspection and quick release, and quickly lock positive infected persons to effectively cover the risk of epidemic spread. At the same time, speed up risk investigation, focusing on newly detected social cases, speed up flow control and transfer of positive personnel, and control measures have been implemented for newly added close contacts and newly identified high-risk areas.

Take multiple measures to prevent and control the society. Yesterday, Shijingshan District issued a “stay at home on weekends, let life “slow down” to residents! “Proposal, advocating that the people of the whole region slow down the pace of life this weekend, calm down the city, and further reduce social mobility. Continue to scientifically and rationally optimize the layout of sampling points to achieve full coverage of regional sampling points and increase the nucleic acid detection rate. Squeeze and tighten the management responsibilities of key industries, and urge them to do a good job in nucleic acid testing and antigen testing in key industries and key populations. Strengthen law enforcement inspections at key “amplifier” points such as elderly care institutions, construction sites under construction, cottage areas, and colleges and universities to strictly prevent the risk of epidemics. Strict checkpoint management, implementing measures such as scanning codes to measure temperature and checking negative nucleic acid certificates, to ensure that “one code per mouth, every entry must be scanned”. At the same time, we will strengthen urban operation guarantees to ensure the smooth and safe operation of the city. Caring for vulnerable groups and special groups in closed areas, increasing assistance, and actively responding to the demands of the masses.

Continue to enrich the community service support force. Actively play the role of community party organizations as a battle fortress, and the whole people join hands to fight the epidemic and overcome difficulties together, so that the party flag flies high on the front line of the epidemic. Continue to organize party members and cadres of government agencies to sink to the front line. More than 1,900 cadres and workers from government agencies, enterprises and institutions have been transferred to the front line of streets and communities to enrich emergency response and control capabilities, and recruit more than 3,300 volunteers to support and ensure the normal work of various communities Operate and engage in epidemic prevention work, and do a good job in service guarantee for community residents.

