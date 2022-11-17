From 00:00 to 20:00 on November 17, there were 8 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus in Hangzhou, 6 cases were detected at the centralized isolation point, and 2 cases were detected at the checkpoint interception.

Asymptomatic infected person 1: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 1 was reported on November 15, and was detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: Cases in other provinces were closely contacted and assisted in the investigation, and detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 3: A truck driver from another province, who was intercepted at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected persons 4-7: Close contacts of asymptomatic infected persons 8 were reported on November 15, detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 8: A truck driver from other provinces, who was intercepted at the checkpoint.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition. The trajectories of public places involved in our city are as follows:

November 14: Yingshun chess room (89 Youyi Road).

November 16: K1042 (8 carriages), Mingjing Hotel (Hangzhou Jiaotong University store), Anqing flavor steamed buns (Gudun Road store), Dangwan toll station (S9 Sutai expressway exit), Aneng logistics (Xiaoshan distribution center).

November 17: Aneng Logistics (Xiaoshan Distribution Center), Kejia Convenience Store (Qiantang River Shicai Hengsan Road), Lanzhou Ramen (Building 1, Minzhe Stone Market), Xin’anjiang Toll Station (G4012 Lining Expressway Exit ).

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously improve health literacy and self-protection capabilities, cooperate with prevention and control measures such as risk investigation and nucleic acid testing, and maintain self-health management awareness.

People who come to Hangzhou from the province and return to Hangzhou must take the initiative to report to the community in advance, and can report through the following small program. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, strictly implement the “arrival inspection” of entering Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of the corresponding Epidemic prevention and control measures.