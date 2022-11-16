Home News From 00:00 to 22:00 on November 16, there were 6 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus in Hangzhou, 5 cases were detected at the centralized isolation point, and 1 case was detected at the checkpoint interception
From 00:00 to 22:00 on November 16, there were 6 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus in Hangzhou, 5 cases were detected at the centralized isolation point, and 1 case was detected at the checkpoint interception.

Asymptomatic infected person 1: Persons with positive results from other provinces who were assisted in the investigation of mixed tubes, and were found by checkpoint interception.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 1 was reported on November 14, and was detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 3: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 1 was reported on November 11, and was detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 4: close contact with confirmed case 1 reported on November 15, detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 5: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 2 reported on November 15, detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 6: People who came to Hangzhou from outside the province were detected at the centralized isolation point.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition.

The trajectories of public places involved in our city are as follows:

November 13: Train D3349 (3 carriages), West Railway Station Station of Metro Line 3-Luting Road Station-Nanfeng Station of Metro Line 16, Zero Point Hotel (127-3 East Ring Road), Fengxiang Supermarket (Xiangfu Road No. 125), Braised Chicken and Rice (No. 111 Xiangfu Road), New Concept Barber Shop (No. 93 Xiangfu Road).

November 14: Zero Point Hotel (127-3, Donghuan Road), Fengxiang Supermarket (No. 125, Xiangfu Road), Dazizi Fast Food Restaurant (No. 1, Xiangfu Road), Nanfeng Station-Yuhang Road Station of Metro Line 16.

November 15: West of Shadong Tollgate.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously improve health literacy and self-protection capabilities, cooperate with prevention and control measures such as risk investigation and nucleic acid testing, and maintain self-health management awareness.

People who come to Hangzhou from the province and return to Hangzhou must take the initiative to report to the community in advance, and can report through the following small program. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, strictly implement the “arrival inspection” of entering Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of the corresponding Epidemic prevention and control measures.

