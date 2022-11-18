From 00 to 8 o’clock on November 18, Hangzhou added 6 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, 3 cases were detected by community screening, 2 cases were detected by centralized isolation points, and 1 case was detected by checkpoint interception.

Asymptomatic infected person 1: a person from Hangzhou who came from outside the province. The temporary residence is Building B of the dormitory of Bojing Industrial Park, Huazi Media, Xiaoshan District. It was discovered by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 1 was detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected persons 3-4: People who came to Hangzhou from outside the province. The current address is Building 2, Wenhuayijiacheng, Xiaoshan District, and was found by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 5: close contacts of asymptomatic infected persons 3 and 4, detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 6: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, who were intercepted and found at the checkpoint.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition. The trajectories of public places involved in our city are as follows:

November 15: High-speed rail G2815 (7 carriages), Kilometer Quick Repair (Xiaoshan Baolong Plaza Store), Watts Media Platinum Whale Industrial Park, Wenhua Yijia City, Daily Life Supermarket (Wenhua Yijia City 4 -7).

November 16: Huazi Media Platinum Whale Industrial Park, Wanxiang 123 Co., Ltd., Zhongan Yinlongwan (No. 157 Wenxing Road), Wenhua Yijiacheng, Zhu Weixi Internal Medicine Clinic (Xiaoshan Hangfa, Tonghua Road About 170 meters southeast of the hospital), Wang Fangzhi Fruit Stand (Tonghua Road, the main entrance of Hangfa Hospital), Daily Life Supermarket (4-7 Wenhua Yijiacheng), Yonghui Supermarket (Xiaoshan Powerlong Plaza store).

November 17: Wenhuayijiacheng, Quzhou baked cakes (next to Xinluo Road, Group 1, Sun Village, Yidu), Shunfa Supermarket (next to Xinluo Road, No. 110, Fanlitong Community), Jinyun Shaobing (Fanlitong Community Xinluo Road, No. 110), Neighborhoods (3-3 Wenhua Yijiacheng), Daily Life Supermarket (4-7 Wenhuayijiacheng), Yucai North Road Station of Metro Line 5 – Pingshui Street Station, Miss Karen Manicure and Eyelash Chain (Hangzhou Chengxi Yintai Store), Chongqing Xiaomian (No. 347 Fengtan Road), Sanba Station of Metro Line 2-Jiangshe 1st Road Station, Renhe Exit of Hangning Expressway.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously improve health literacy and self-protection capabilities, cooperate with prevention and control measures such as risk investigation and nucleic acid testing, and maintain self-health management awareness.

People who come to Hangzhou from the province and return to Hangzhou must take the initiative to report to the community in advance, and can report through the following small program. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, strictly implement the “arrival inspection” of entering Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of the corresponding Epidemic prevention and control measures.