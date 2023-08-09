from 1 October the “anti-inflation quarter” will start on the shopping cart

Agreement signed between the ministry and the distribution and trade associations

The quarter will start on October 1st anti inflation on the shopping cart. This is the provision of the memorandum of understanding signed today by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear and by the representatives of the modern distribution and traditional trade associations, which aims to accelerate the process of reducing inflation already underway in recent months and which continued in July as well.

“With the regulated basket we are convinced that we can give a definitive blow to inflation by bringing it back to natural levels. Just yesterday according to OECD data, inflation in Italy in the last month fell from 7.6% to 6.4%, with a drop of 1.2 percentage points, greater than that recorded in the OECD area where the index consumer prices fell by an average of 0.8%. A consolidated trend thanks to the effect of the constant monitoring of prices carried out by Mimit, with the new powers conferred by the transparency decree of January, and also to the commitment already underway by the distribution and trade chain, which in recent months has carried out an important role in containing prices and protecting the purchasing power of households. A central contribution to this process is also played by consumer associations, with whom we share a virtuous path in tackling this challenge” declared Minister Urso.

By 10 September they will be defined with the associations who have signed the agreement, which also concerns non-food primary goods such as baby products, the modalities of the “anti-inflation quarter”, which will last from 1 October to 31 December and which will provide for controlled prices on a selection of items included in the “shopping cart”, through various methods, such as the application of fixed prices, promotional activities on the products identified, or through initiatives on the range of branded products such as trolleys at a discounted or single price.

Furthermore, as part of the anti-inflation strategy that the Government intends to pursue, Mimit will set up a permanent table at the Ministry, in which the other competent ministries may be involved, to address specific issues in the modern distribution sector and traditional commerce and working to overcome the obstacles that prevent greater efficiency in business activities, “whose first meeting – announced Urso – will take place in the month of September“. The commitment also includes specifics support policies to the sector.

L‘agreement was signed by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and by the representatives of Federdistribuzione, the National Association of Consumer Cooperatives COOP, the National Association of Retailer Cooperatives, Confcommercio – Enterprises for Italy, the Italian Federation of Food Industry Operators – Fiesa Confesercenti, Federfarma – National unitary federation of Italian pharmacy owners, ASSO.FARM. Federation of Pharmaceutical Companies and Services, Onlus Pharmacists and Disability Federation, National Movement of Free Pharmacists (MNLF) – Unitary Confederation of Free Italian Parapharmacies (CULPI), National Federation of Italian Parapharmacies, National Union of Pharmacists Only Parapharmacy Owners (UNaFTISP).

