From 12:00 noon on August 27 to 1:00 am on the 28th, Haikou will implement temporary global static management

On the morning of August 27, the Haikou New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters issued an announcement. In order to effectively eliminate hidden risks, stop the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, and effectively protect the lives and health of the general public, the Haikou Epidemic Prevention and Control The headquarters has researched and decided that from 12:00 on August 27, 2022 to 1:00 on August 28, in the main urban area of ​​Haikou City (north of the Ring Expressway, south of Qiongzhou Strait, west of Nandujiang River, west of Yuehai Avenue The encircled area in the east) and Lingshan Town implement temporary static management, and the relevant matters are hereby announced as follows:

1. Strict personnel flow management. All citizens must strictly abide by the static management regulations, and all townships (offices), villages (communities), and communities implement closed management, and in principle, only one entrance and exit is reserved. In the static management area, except for nucleic acid testing, medical rescue, emergency rescue, urban supply protection, garbage disposal, administrative law enforcement and other staff, all citizens will not go out, drive, gather, or enter public places (public areas) unless necessary. , Do not enter other villages (communities) and communities. Those who have urgent medical needs such as critically ill patients and pregnant and lying-in women can only go out with the consent of the village (community).

2. Strict management of key units. All government agencies and institutions at all levels in the city, except for the staff who undertake epidemic prevention tasks, have all turned into community volunteers on the spot, reporting to the community where they live, and fully participating in community epidemic prevention work and community services. Key enterprises strictly implement the main responsibility for prevention and control, maintain normal production and implement closed management under the premise of doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control. Except for key enterprises and public service enterprises such as water, electricity, fuel oil, gas, communications, sanitation, grain, oil, meat and vegetable supply, which guarantee the lives of citizens and the basic operation of the city, all enterprises will work from home. Except for farmer’s markets, supermarkets, pharmacies, hospitals, catering enterprises (only providing express delivery services) and other necessities of life, which continue to operate under the premise of strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control measures, other public places and stores are temporarily closed for business.

3. Implement traffic control. Buses, taxis, and online car-hailing services will be suspended to ensure the basic operation of the city and the passage of vehicle certificates related to epidemic prevention and control.

4. Strictly implement personal responsibility. All citizens should do personal protection, participate in nucleic acid testing at the specified time, wear masks correctly before going out for nucleic acid testing, maintain a distance of more than 1 meter when queuing, and return home as soon as possible after nucleic acid testing, without gathering or moving. If you have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, etc., you should take the initiative to report to the village (neighborhood) committee in a timely manner, and actively cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures. Anyone who is found to be disobedient to management, disobey dissuasion, participate in mass gathering activities, or gather crowds to make troubles will be dealt with strictly by the public security organs in accordance with the law; those with serious problems will be investigated for legal responsibility.

5. Guarantee the supply of citizens’ home life. Market supervision, commerce and other relevant departments and supply guarantee enterprises ensure sufficient supply of daily necessities and stable prices. Each district, town, street, and community (village) has established a dedicated service guarantee team, and the 12345 government service hotline has set up a special seat to respond to citizens’ demands in a timely manner.

This announcement will be adjusted in a timely manner according to the situation of epidemic prevention and control, and matters not covered will be notified separately.