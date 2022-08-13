Home News From 18:00 on August 12th to 18:00 on August 13th, Haikou City added 3 new cases of asymptomatic infection
From 18:00 on August 12th to 18:00 on August 13th, Haikou City added 3 new cases of asymptomatic infection

The reporter learned from the 63rd press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia in Haikou CityFrom 18:00 on August 12th to 18:00 on August 13th, Haikou City added 3 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus,Among them, 2 cases were found in isolation and control, and 1 case was found in the fifth round of urban and rural nucleic acid testing on August 12.

In this round of nucleic acid screening, a total of 2.8018 million person-times were sampled, and the test results were negative except for the asymptomatic infection. According to the trajectory of the infected persons, the Haikou New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters decided to divide the Qiongshan District HNA City Community into high-risk areas. Currently, there are 10 high-risk areas and 4 medium-risk areas in Haikou City. In this round of epidemic, a total of 19 confirmed cases and 5 asymptomatic infections were found in Haikou City. A total of 2,349 infected persons in Haikou were traced, 5,861 were closely connected, and 697 were referred to the management personnel. As of 18:00, a total of 2.6088 million people have been sampled in the sixth round of urban and rural nucleic acid testing conducted today, and 538,200 results have been obtained, all of which are negative. (Headquarters reporter Wei An)

