From 22:00 on December 2 to 22:00 on December 3, 134 new cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronavirus were added in Hangzhou

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-04 06:59

Hangzhou Daily News Yesterday, the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported that from 22:00 on December 2 to 22:00 on December 3, Hangzhou added 134 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new crown virus, 41 cases were found in home isolation, 40 41 cases were detected by checkpoint interception, 11 cases were detected by community screening, and 1 case was detected by unit screening.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously improve health literacy and self-protection capabilities, cooperate with prevention and control measures such as risk investigation and nucleic acid testing, and maintain self-health management awareness. People who come to Hangzhou from the province and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their communities in advance. They can report through the Hangzhou registration procedure. It is recommended to complete the registration within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, strictly implement the “landing inspection” of entering Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.