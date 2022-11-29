From 22:00 on November 28th to 11:00 on November 29th, Hangzhou added 38 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, 20 cases were detected at centralized isolation points, 10 cases were detected at bayonet interception, 5 cases were detected at community screening, and 3 cases were detected at centralized isolation points. An example is the discovery of home isolation.

From 22 to 24 o’clock on November 28, 7 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were added.

Asymptomatic infected person 82: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 62 reported on November 26, concentrated isolation and discovery.

Asymptomatic infected person 83: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 13 reported on November 25, concentrated isolation and discovery.

Asymptomatic infected person 84: The current address is Xie’an Lan County, Yuhang District, and was found by community screening.

85 asymptomatic infected persons: Close contacts of 60 asymptomatic infected persons reported on November 27, were found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 86: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 49 reported on November 28, concentrated isolation and discovery.

Asymptomatic infected person 87: People exposed in epidemic-related places, whose current address is Xihu District and Jiayuan Zhenyuan, and found in home isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 88: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted and discovered at the checkpoint.

From 0:00 to 11:00 on November 29, 31 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were added.

Asymptomatic infected person 1: A person who returned to Hangzhou from outside the province, whose current address is Qinyuan Apartment in Linping District, and was found in home isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: People who came to Hangzhou from outside the province and were found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 3: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 62 reported on November 27 was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 4: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 27 reported on November 25 was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected persons 5-6: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted and found at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected person 7: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 35 reported on November 27, concentrated isolation and discovery.

Asymptomatic infected person 8: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 67 reported on November 27, concentrated isolation and discovery.

Asymptomatic infected person 9: A truck driver from another province, a close contact of asymptomatic infected person 30 reported on November 26, was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 10: The current address is Tongxing Village, Xiaoshan District, and was found by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected persons 11-13: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted and found at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected person 14: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 35 reported on November 27, concentrated isolation and discovery.

Asymptomatic infected person 15: a person who came to Hangzhou from outside the province. The current address is Hangzhou Haomei Boutique Hotel (Airport Road), and he was found in home isolation.

Asymptomatic infected persons 16-17: The close contacts of asymptomatic infected persons 44 reported on November 27 were found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 18: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 37 reported on November 25, concentrated isolation and discovery.

Asymptomatic infected persons 19-20: Persons exposed in epidemic-related places, found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 21: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted and found at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected persons 22-24: Persons exposed in epidemic-related places, found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 25: Those who returned to Hangzhou from outside the province, whose current address is Linhejiayuan North District, Linping District, was found by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 26: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted and found at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected person 27: People who returned to Hangzhou from outside the province, whose current address is Dongfangyue Mansion in Xiaoshan District, and was found by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 28: People returning to Hangzhou from outside the province, truck drivers, intercepted at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected person 29: The current address is Shunhu Village, Xiaoshan District, and was found by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 30: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted and found at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected person 31: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 29 reported on November 28 was found in centralized isolation.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition. The trajectories of public places involved in our city are as follows:

November 26: Flight 9C8555, Zheshang Fortune Center (No. 99 Gudun Road), Zichuang Business Center Apartment Building in Xihu District, Yunhui City Phase II of Vanke Sky City in Yuhang District, Halal Henan Development Braised Noodles (Zijinghua Road Store) ), Zhejiang University Chicken Drumsticks (Cambridge Commune Store), Weijiu Sports in Lin’an District (People’s Square Store), Lao Da Niang Dumpling Restaurant in Lin’an District (Xiyuan Road), Mingying Hotel in Lin’an District (Qianwang Street), Cherry Blossom Mansion in Lin’an District , Mingji Kitchen (Fuchunjiang Diaotai Road Store), Beibanguo (Xiangxi Road Metropolitan Art Zone, Xiaoshan District), Zhuojie Apartment (Xiaoshao Road), Xiaoshan District, Xiongkai Building (Xiaoshao Road), Tonglu County Maixiang Garden (Qili Long Street Store), Tonglu County Fuchunjiang Electromechanical Plant (Xueshi Road).

November 27: G1965 (5 carriages), G191 (12 carriages), CA2835 flight, 9C6545 flight, Metro Line 19 (Xiaoshan International Airport Station-East Railway Station (East Square) Station), Two Foods, Four Seasons Canteen, Copper Furnace Frog Pot (Cambridge Commune Store), Greentown Magnolia Garden in Lin’an District, Jinxi Youyue Mansion in Lin’an District, Wanziqianhong Lemon Apartment in Lin’an District (Hengtan Road Store), Jiangnan Mall in Lin’an District, Fortune Commercial Building in Lin’an District, Xintiandi Single Apartment in Tonglu County , Gata Noodle Restaurant in Lin’an District (Qianwang Street), Mingying Hotel in Lin’an District (Qianwang Street), Yijia Supermarket in Lin’an District (Liuyuan Street Store), Wangfu Supermarket in Lin’an District (Xishu Street Store), Rhinoceros in Qiantang District Shoe Store (Yipeng Road), Jiyuan Non-staple Food Wholesale in Qiantang District (Yingbin Road), Hangzhou Post Center of China Post Group (Weiwu Road), Citizens Leisure Plaza in Xiaoshan District (Intersection of Yangfan Road and Diaotai Road), Xiongkai Building, Xiaoshan District.

November 28: K1128 (6 compartments), G37 (8 compartments), G2815 (8 compartments), G1876 (12 compartments), G185 (7 compartments), flight CZ8857, flight MF8130, Metro Line 19 (Xiaoshan International Airport Station -Chuangjing Road Station), Metro Line 5 (Chuangjing Road Station-Luting Road Station), Hangzhou Huaou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (West Lake Science and Technology Park), Qingfeng Garden, Xiuyue Homeland, West Lake District, Qinyuan, Linping District Apartment, Greentown Magnolia Garden in Lin’an District, Xiaowu Tangbao in Lin’an District (Phase 1 store in Loucunbang), Haiwaihai Hangzhou Auto City in Gongshu District (Shixiang Road), Shenrui International Golden Tower in West Lake District (Shenhua Road), China Post Group Hangzhou Post Area Center (Weiwu Road), Hualian Life Supermarket (Chunjiang Branch) in Tonglu County, Shanyu Pavilion, Qingfengshuyuan, Yuhang District, Atour Hotel (Jiangling Road Branch), Shengle Village, Xiaoshan District.

November 29: Hangzhou North Toll Station (Exit of S16 Hangpu Expressway).

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously improve health literacy and self-protection capabilities, cooperate with prevention and control measures such as risk investigation and nucleic acid testing, and maintain self-health management awareness.

People who come to Hangzhou from the province and return to Hangzhou must take the initiative to report to the community in advance, and can report through the following small program. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, strictly implement the “arrival inspection” of entering Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of the corresponding Epidemic prevention and control measures.