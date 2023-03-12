Home News From 23 April 2023 Intesa will no longer be SPID manager
News

From 23 April 2023 Intesa will no longer be SPID manager

by admin
From 23 April 2023 Intesa will no longer be SPID manager

From 23 April Intesa will no longer be one of the digital identity managers enabled by AgID. In fact, Intesa leaves the group of providers who are currently authorized to issue SPIDs.

What users who have SPIDs with Intesa should do

Whoever owns the Intesa SPID identity will have the possibility of obtaining the SPID credentials free of charge from another accredited manager, of their choice, according to the procedures set out by AgID. By 31 March 2023 Intesa will inform all its users communicating the methods for obtaining the new credentials.

For more information, you can write to the address: [email protected]

What all service providers and SPID aggregators must do

Starting April 23, 2023, SPID service providers and aggregators will need to update the “Log in with SPID” (Identity Provider choice) present in the repository https://github.com/italia/spid-sp-access-buttonremoving the ability to select Entente.

In fact, service providers must ensure that the list of IDPs in the “Enter with SPID” button is always updated with the information of the IDPs present in the register, as indicated in Notice no. 42 – Update of the “Enter with SPID” button issued on 25 January.

The Warning indicates the possibility of implementing the button “Log in with SPID” in line with the requirements for graphical interfaces, in order to allow the generation of the IDP list dynamically based on the information present in the register.

See also  They discover a breach in the security system of the Penly nuclear plant

You may also like

Ferrari in the storm: chaos and general discontent

International Women’s Day: responding to gender issues in...

The dialogue “will only be reopened once the...

OSCAR 2023 – The favorites to win the...

Deputy Alexis Bahunga on the situation in North...

Little growth slowed down the decline in extreme...

Learn the original sound｜Swear an oath to the...

the highly anticipated Ethereum upgrade is getting closer...

Vormsi will have its own universal sports building

Apollonides Mena Ortiz – Shocking7days.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy