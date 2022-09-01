（ 1 day comprehensive electricity) The epidemic situation is severe, all residents will start from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (1st) 。

According to Caijing Magazine, the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is extremely complex and severe. The Municipal Coronavirus Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters decided to carry out nucleic acid testing for all employees across the city from September 1 to September 4.

The contents of the notice are as follows:

1. Personnel in the whole city shall complete nucleic acid testing of all employees in accordance with the requirements of “must be tested”.

2. From 18:00 on September 1, all residents , non-residents of the community are not allowed to enter. Rural areas strictly control the entry and exit of people, and foreigners must report. There will be no crowds or gatherings in the community, and each resident can arrange one person to go out to buy daily necessities at the nearest place once a day with a negative nucleic acid certificate within 24 hours. Residents who have to go out for medical treatment and other special needs can enter and leave the community with the consent of the community where they live.

Citizens should not leave Chengdu unless it is necessary. If they do have special needs, they should leave Chengdu with a negative nucleic acid certificate within 24 hours.

3. From 6:00 p.m. on September 1, in addition to public service enterprises such as water, electricity, fuel, gas, communications, sanitation, grain, oil, meat and vegetable supply that guarantee the lives of citizens and the basic operation of the city, as well as those with closed-loop production conditions and commitments Except for industrial enterprises with important production tasks, the rest of the enterprises work from home. Except for daily supermarkets (including farmers’ markets), pharmacies, medical institutions, fresh food express, e-commerce distribution, and catering enterprises that guarantee the basic needs of citizens (cancelling dine-in and only providing express delivery services), other business premises and stores are temporarily closed. Employees must hold a nucleic acid negative certificate within 24 hours to work.

4. Adjust the frequency of bus and subway operations, undertake basic urban operation guarantees, epidemic prevention tasks, and citizens who do have special needs, take public transportation with a 24-hour nucleic acid negative certificate. Taxis and shared bicycles are not in operation. People coming to (returning to) Chengdu will take public transportation with a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate from the place of origin after completing the “instant inspection upon entry into Sichuan”.

5. Each district (city) county, sub-district (town) and community (village) should set up special teams to serve the needs of citizens in a timely manner, especially to care for special groups such as the elderly living alone, the disabled, and pregnant and lying-in women.