From 7 to 23 March 2023 they will take place 3 informative meetings aimed at citizens and interested parties in the area of ​​Casalecchio di Reno, Monte San Pietro, Sasso Marconi, Valsamoggia and Zola Predosa to present the projects EUCF (European City Facility) e Top Condomini.

The appointments, promoted by the Unione dei Comuni Valli Reno Lavino Samoggia, are curated by AESS – Agency for Energy and Sustainable Development in the context of Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy EUROPE.

The meetings take place in presence but it will also be possible to participate remotely by registering on thespecial online form and selecting the date and time of the meeting:

Tuesday 7 Marchore 18.15

At the Council Chamber of the Town Hall of Crespellano, piazza Barozzi, 3

Thursday 9 March6.15 pm (repeat)

In the Council Chamber of the Town Hall of Monte San Pietro, via della Pace, 2

Thursday 23 March6.15 pm (repeat)

At the Renato Giorgi exhibition hall, Sasso Marconi, via del Mercato, 13

Progetto EUCF (European City Facility)

The project will see the analysis of about 20 public buildings located in the five municipalities of the Union on which to carry out energy efficiency measures, install plants for the production of energy from renewable sources and storage systems. The project also includes an analysis of parking areas that can be equipped with canopies with photovoltaic panels.

Top Condominium Project

The project finances energy diagnoses and technical-economic feasibility studies for the energy requalification of residential condominiums. It supports the establishment of groups of self-consumers of renewable energy acting collectively.

During the meeting, the following will be illustrated: the stages of the project, the registration procedure for condominium administrators and citizens and the methods of using the regional hubs.