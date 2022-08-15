From 9:00 to 21:00 on August 15th, Yiwu City reported 12 new cases of people who were initially screened positive.All were found in centralized isolation.Epidemic prevention measures such as control and disinfection of relevant premises are being implemented. Since the outbreak of “8.2”, Yiwu City has reported a total of 671 local positive infections of the new coronavirus, including 87 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 584 asymptomatic infections of new coronary pneumonia.

In view of the current situation of epidemic prevention and control, if you have a history of living in districted cities where high, medium and low risk areas outside the city are located, or in high school risk areas or key places within the city within 7 days, please pass the “Yiwu Epidemic Prevention” QR code or village (community) as soon as possible. Apply and participate in nucleic acid testing of all staff in accordance with regulations. During the silent management period of the city, the general public is requested to strictly implement the requirements of silence, strengthen personal protection, and do not believe, spread or spread rumors. Actively cooperate with participating in nucleic acid testing of all employees in the city to ensure that “no households are missed in the district, and no people are missed in households”. (Among them, home isolation medical observation personnel and red code personnel should report to the village in advance, and professional technicians will come to sample; Yellow code personnel will participate in sampling through the sampling point “yellow code channel”; after the flow adjustment, they will be notified to take precautions The close contact and sub-close contact personnel waiting for isolation and transfer shall implement the requirements in accordance with the notification received, and shall not go out to participate in the test). Those who fail to cooperate with the above requirements and cause serious consequences will bear corresponding legal responsibilities according to the “Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases”.