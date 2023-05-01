From a movie! The step by step of the attempted theft of the vehicle of securities in Valledupar

A few hours after the 56th version of the Vallenato Legend Festival ended, the capital of Cesar stole all the attention at the national level due to an attempted theft of a valuable vehicle, which culminated in several captured criminals.

It all started at dawn on Sunday when the officials of the private company parked the vehicle on Carrera 9, exactly in front of the Olímpica supermarket. There several thieves entered the armored car and kidnapped it with two employees.

“They neutralized the Brinks company vehicle and fled, fortunately there was an important reaction because at that moment we received the call to the 123 hotline and we had a service deployment in the city that allowed us to block the roads”said the commander of the Cesar Police Department, Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez.

The uniformed men, who were operating in establishments and concerts for the Vallenato Festival, coordinated to begin the pursuit of the value vehicle that carried around $5,000 million.

The patrols chased the criminals on the 6th race that leads to the outskirts of the city, but on the way there were shots to try to stop the subjects who were taking everything in their path.

These were heading on a national highway that leads to La Guajira, specifically a little beyond the Windsor School, where they could not advance due to the breakdown of the vehicle due to the shots.

Being on the national highway, the uniformed had no choice but to stop traffic and cordon off the area to surround the criminals.

Even so, the subjects refused to get off the armored vehicle, therefore, the community was expectant and traffic was paralyzed for several hours.

The curious were at all risks near the operation to record the police and it was unknown how many thieves were in the vehicle.

Until the Sijín uniforms and the Political System by Surveillance Quadrants managed to lower the criminals to be captured, including three men and two women.

“We also had to rescue two people from these criminals and we are investigating these five people who are linked (to the case),” added Colonel León Rodríguez.

Similarly, one of the company’s employees was apparently injured by the criminals.

The Attorney General’s Office, in coordination with the Ombudsman, carried out the follow-up for the counting of the money that was going to be returned to the private company which had collected it from an establishment.

The securities vehicle was mobilized in a crane, while the captured were taken to the Immediate Reaction Unit, URI, of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The detainees will be presented before a guarantee control judge for preliminary hearings this holiday Monday.

These are some of the detainees

VISITOR BANDS?

According to judicial sources consulted, criminal groups would have arrived in the city to take advantage of the economic boom due to the Vallenato Legend Festival.

However, the municipal government secretary, Felipe Murgas, indicated that they have not yet been able to determine if those captured by the vehicle come from elsewhere.

“In the city we have security devices and documentation is being requested, as well as checking records; that is what we are mainly doing because we understand that every party brings not only people who come to enjoy and share, but also people who come to commit crimesMurga said.