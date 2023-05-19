From “anxious housewife” to Fucha, Lu Pei’s naturalization in Taiwan is one step away from the national security dilemma- BBC News 中文

Li Chengxin

BBC Chinese Correspondent

8 hours ago

image captiontext, Fu Cha, who is from Liaoning, used to be the vice president of Shanghai Literature and Art Publishing House and a member of the Communist Party of China. After he got married and moved to Taiwan, he published many politically sensitive books.

The editor-in-chief of “Eight Banners Culture” Fu Cha (real name Li Yanhe), who holds a mainland Chinese nationality and has lived in Taiwan since 2009, was arrested when he visited relatives in Shanghai in March. It is reported that he took the risk to the other side in order to deal with the household registration issue, so that people from all walks of life will pay attention to the policy risks faced by mainland spouses (land spouses) in Taiwan when they seek naturalization in Taiwan.

“Recent incidents have shocked me a bit. Of course, it doesn’t affect Little Pink, but liberals like me who criticize the CCP regime will be afraid.” Lu Pei Wangdi (pen name) from Shandong, Taiwan, told BBC Chinese .

Wang Di is 44 years old. He said that in the early 1990s, he was “politically awakened” by the June 4 incident. Since then, he has supported rights protection activities in the mainland. He married his Taiwanese wife more than five years ago and moved to Taiwan with relatives. After six years, you are eligible for naturalization, but Taiwan law requires you to return to your original place of residence in the mainland to cancel your local household registration. Recently it was reported that Fu Cha was arrested when he went to Shanghai to remove his citizenship, he was deeply worried.

“Taiwanese don’t realize that this method of naturalization is actually the ‘Regulations on Sending China‘, which helps the CCP’s long-arm jurisdiction and remote control, which is tantamount to pushing us mainlanders who really love Taiwan into a pit of fire.”

Six months ago, Lia, a well-known Taiwanese Internet celebrity who was born in Dalian, was also stranded for several weeks because she was suspected of being forced to cancel her account in the mainland and was unable to obtain the “one-time entry and exit pass” needed to return to Taiwan. She made several videos in a row crying, which attracted widespread attention. However, she clarified her misunderstanding by filming after obtaining her certificate in mid-December. She blamed herself for being “too impatient”, and apologized and thanked Dalian Exit-Entry Administration Bureau and other public departments . See also Sassari, Covid advances: beds almost exhausted in infectious diseases

Another famous writer of Lu Pei Internet, “Shangguan Luan” (pen name, real name Ling Yi) who was born in Chengdu, publicly supported Lia at that time, and urged the Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council and the Immigration Department to review the relevant regulations. She told BBC Chinese: “It’s like your husband who escaped domestic violence went to a shelter, but you have to go back to the husband to sign the divorce papers. Of course you will be very afraid that you will be beaten again when you go back.”

Taiwan’s Naturalization Policy under the “One China Constitution”

image captiontext, Taiwan's "One China Constitution" states that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the Republic of China, but are divided into "free areas" and "mainland areas". The Chinese government sees Taiwan as a provincial administrative region under its sovereignty, which will eventually return as part of China. The picture shows a tourist in Pingtan, China.

In 1993, the Taiwan authorities allowed mainland spouses to settle in Taiwan. There are currently about 350,000 mainland spouses in Taiwan. According to Article 17 of the “Regulations on Relations Between People in the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area” (referred to as the “Cross-Straits Regulations”), they apply for “residence with relatives” after entering the country with a reunion permit. “Residence”, after two years, you can apply for “settlement”, and you can go to the household registration office to apply for registration and obtain an ID card with the “settlement certificate”.

But this is still one step away from the successful establishment of citizenship. The law stipulates that the applicant must submit the “notarial certificate of loss of origin certificate” within three months, otherwise the Taiwan household registration will become invalid. This means that Lu Pei has to cancel his household registration with the authorities in his place of residence in the mainland within a certain period of time. See also ANIMAL celebrates its 30th anniversary with a new album

“This is a very contradictory system in itself – the mainland is a hostile place, but you ask people to go there to cancel; the Taiwan government does not recognize the mainland, but (cancellation of household registration) can only be done with the assistance of the mainland.” Public Administration, National Chengchi University, Taiwan Su Weiye, a professor of the Department of Science, told BBC Chinese.

He explained that the system is based on Taiwan’s “one-China constitution,” which means that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the Republic of China in the constitution, but are divided into “free regions” and “mainland regions.” People on both sides of the strait are legally “people of the same country”, so their identities are not distinguished by “nationality”, but by “household registration”. People in the region”, they can only choose one of the two, in order to comply with the “single household registration system” stipulated by both sides of the strait.

Risk of expulsion

image captiontext, Shangguan nonsense said that people on the mainland government's blacklist have a high risk of denaturalization.

Taiwan law does not stipulate the method for the parties to obtain the “notarial certificate of loss of origin certificate”. There are intermediary companies on the market to assist Lu Pei to handle the cancellation of household registration procedures, and the applicant can also entrust relatives on the other side to handle it.

However, Liao Yuanhao, a professor of law at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University who specializes in the study of outsourcing rights, pointed out to BBC Chinese that the administrative procedures for expulsion are different in each province and city in mainland China, and there may be political factors in the implementation. “If we have registered you as a person, you have criticized our government, and you are Taiwan independence. Is it possible that we will not handle it for you? We don’t know.” See also The Provincial Party Committee Rural Work Conference was held in Changsha. Zhang Qingwei attended and delivered a speech_Current Affairs. Highlights_Hunan Channel

Self-proclaimed “little pink”, 28-year-old Lu Pei Lili (pseudonym) told BBC Chinese that most people in the circle will still go to Lu to handle it in person and visit relatives on the way. She believes that as long as they are “good citizens and good citizens”, there is nothing to worry about , pointing out that the people involved in the accident are all “dissidents”, that is a political issue, not a policy issue.

“It’s only a small number of people who are made things difficult. If you have something to do, you have to reflect on it yourself. Just like Lia, in Taiwan, she catered to the tastes of green camp audiences and kept criticizing the mainland. We all hate her. Just think about how many mainlands she has offended. People, if they are reported to the national security, they will be made things difficult when they go back.”

Wang Di said that this mentality of worrying about “offending the regime” is exactly the reason for his concern. “If you publicly say that the CCP is not happy, you will be blacklisted, and they will not let you entrust you to go through the procedures for expulsion. You still have to go back in person, and then something will happen.”

Lu Pei, known as a “talented woman”, has published many books in mainland China and participated in high-profile rights protection movements. She bluntly said that returning to her hometown to expel her nationality is equivalent to sending her to death. “I was already on the blacklist before, and I was often invited to drink tea. I will definitely have this worry when I go back to cancel my citizenship.”

China’s extended “long arm”

image captiontext, Wang Di said that under the pressure of the policy, many Lu Peis silenced themselves, and he was publicly threatened by the little pink Lu Pei.

In response to the BBC’s Chinese query, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council pointed out that the government has never required the parties concerned to return to the Mainland in person for processing. “If a case has special factors or personal safety considerations that make it inappropriate to return to the Mainland to apply for relevant documents, the competent government agency should Provide appropriate consultation and assistance according to the special circumstances of the case.”

When asked how many cases have been exempted or given special assistance in the nearly four years before and after the epidemic, the authorities did not give a direct answer.

Shangguan Luan expressed his helplessness, and pointed out that he heard that the scope of the special case was very narrow, “The one who got the exemption may be like Wang Dan back then, but I am just an ordinary Lu Pei. Do I have the status of Wang Dan?”

She believes that the Fucha incident is a big warning signal for the land-mate group, and the Chinese government has obviously tightened ideological control after the epidemic. “It used to be relatively loose. Before the epidemic, it was okay for Fucha to go back, but after the white paper revolution, the maintenance of stability doubled. Cross-strait relations became more tense after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year. It is becoming more and more dangerous to go back now.”

Lin Zonghong, a researcher at the Institute of Sociology of the Academia Sinica in Taiwan, pointed out to the BBC Chinese analysis that in addition to the investigation of Fucha, Yang Zhiyuan, the vice chairman of the Taiwan National Party, was also arrested on the mainland for being accused of “separatism”. A series of incidents such as the establishment of secret police stations overseas show that the Chinese government has clearly extended its long-arm jurisdiction at the end of Xi Jinping’s second term and the beginning of his third term, and judicial power has become extraterritorial.

add text to video, U.S. arrests two Chinese nationals suspected of running China's 'secret police station'

“Li Mingzhe was arrested before because he supported the human rights movement in China, but this time the Yang Zhiyuan and Fucha incidents, the charges and evidence compiled by the CCP are aimed at what happened outside of China. Now no matter where you are in the world, as long as you are judged to be related to China It is related to national security, you will be arrested as soon as you enter China, including Hong Kong and Macau.”

Lin said that the Taiwan government should warn all the people, especially Taiwanese businessmen and officials who often travel between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. At the same time, it should review the institutional issues of land-based naturalization and propose adjustment plans as soon as possible.

“A knife in the head”

image captiontext, You Lu Pei pointed out that under pressure, he was forced to sing about the mainland and cooperate with the united front work, but this move may affect Taiwan's national security.

Taiwan’s current naturalization regulations, in addition to affecting Lu Pei’s personal safety when he is deregistered, also restrict freedom of speech during his six-year stay in Taiwan in a disguised form. This is a “hidden rule” that has been discussed a lot among Lu Pei groups.

Lu Pei Lili, who often “goes out” on the Internet and defends the mainland’s official position, said that everyone knows that “you have to wait six years before making sensitive remarks.” She pointed out that during the epidemic period, she saw some Lu Peis criticizing the mainland’s lockdown policy, “I thought they had no brains. After all, they still have to return to the mainland in the future. Have you ever worried about what will happen when you enter the country?”

Shangguan Luan described the naturalization regulations as “a knife on the head”, which made many Lu Pei friends around him afraid to speak, very depressed. “In recent years, the ideological and system gap between the two sides of the strait has become wider and wider. Now many mainlanders have a high level of knowledge and agree with Taiwan. They would like to praise Taiwan publicly, but because the removal of citizenship depends on the mainland, they dare not speak freely and cannot be like Taiwanese. enjoy freedom of speech.”

Wang Di said that under the relevant policies, Lu Pei was not only forced to silence, but also had to “support the great cause of the reunification of the motherland” and “oppose Taiwan independence and anti-separatism activities” against his will, and even cooperated with the United Front Work to infiltrate Taiwan. “If you are a well-known and influential person in Lu Pei, and the United Front Organization of the CCP finds you and asks you to cooperate, do you dare to refuse? If you dare to refuse, when you go back to expel your citizenship, you will be given a random charge, saying that you are a spy. catch you.”

He said that he had exposed a Lu Pei in Hualien for infiltrating and disseminating hatred of Taiwan on the Internet, which was suspected of endangering Taiwan’s national security. So Taiwan’s regulations are instead protecting these people and hitting us.”

Wang Di admitted that there are a small number of Lupei people who support Taiwan and oppose military reunification, but “protecting us is equal to protecting Taiwan.” He hopes that the authorities will adjust administrative regulations. “Taiwan’s ruling and opposition parties thought that this regulation was to safeguard Taiwan’s national security, but the actual result was that the CCP used this to manipulate land distribution.”

Can the law be changed?

image captiontext, The cross-strait marriage has been intermarried for 30 years. There are currently about 350,000 land couples in Taiwan. The picture shows a scenic spot in Lieyu Island in Kinmen, Taiwan, which is only 5 kilometers away from Xiamen City in mainland China.

The land-based naturalization policy touches on sensitive national security issues, and it is likely to cause a backlash in Taiwanese society. After Shangguan publicly supported Lia and urged the government to amend the law a few months ago, she immediately became “two-faced”. Some “little pink” went to the wall and called her a “traitor”. On the other hand, some Taiwanese suspected her of being a “communist spy.” .

She said with a smile that she is used to these personal attacks. “Being born in China is the original sin, even if you have contributed so much to Taiwan.” However, she still hopes to promote relevant policy discussions and speak out for many mainlanders who have been forced to silence.

Liao Yuanhao, a law professor, said that the “Cross-Strait Regulations” distinguishes people from Taiwan and mainland China by “household registration”. However, the specific details can be adjusted.

“Do you need a certificate issued by the mainland? Because if you need it, you have to listen to him. This can be discussed and revised. Assuming that I meet all the conditions in Taiwan and swear to give up my mainland household registration, when will the removal procedure be done? Well, it doesn’t need to affect Taiwan’s (identity), the certificate is just a technical matter.”

He pointed out that relevant amendments can refer to Article 9 of the “Nationality Law” applicable to foreigners. Applicants must submit a certificate of loss of original nationality within one year from the date of naturalization. If the restriction is true”, an application for an extension of the time limit may be made.

“For example, the naturalization of Vietnamese people, it was originally stipulated that they had to give up their Vietnamese nationality first and then get Taiwan naturalization, but this caused many people to become stateless in the middle, and then it was changed to let them get the naturalization certificate first, and then add it later. , It doesn’t matter if you don’t get the certificate due to diplomatic reasons. The same is true for Japanese naturalization. The (Taiwan) Ministry of Foreign Affairs knows that Japan will not issue this (loss of original nationality) certificate. They have made it very clear, so we will not ask them submit.”

Su Weiye, a scholar of public administration, also criticized the bureaucratic rigidity of the authorities. “In fact, whether the mainland (hukou) is canceled or not will not affect Taiwan. We don’t care what the mainland thinks. Now these strange requirements have a legal basis under the one-China constitution. , but is it reasonable?” Nevertheless, he judged that under the current political climate, it is difficult to change relevant policies.