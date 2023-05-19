Home » From “anxious housewife” to Fucha, Lu Pei’s naturalization in Taiwan is one step away from the national security dilemma- BBC News 中文
News

From “anxious housewife” to Fucha, Lu Pei’s naturalization in Taiwan is one step away from the national security dilemma- BBC News 中文

by admin
From “anxious housewife” to Fucha, Lu Pei’s naturalization in Taiwan is one step away from the national security dilemma- BBC News 中文
  • Li Chengxin
  • BBC Chinese Correspondent

news/240/cpsprodpb/17D00/production/_129763579_14ff33a1-353b-4e40-a802-d04d5aa4b251.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/17D00/production/_129763579_14ff33a1-353b-4e40-a802-d04d5aa4b251.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/17D00/production/_129763579_14ff33a1-353b-4e40-a802-d04d5aa4b251.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/17D00/production/_129763579_14ff33a1-353b-4e40-a802-d04d5aa4b251.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/17D00/production/_129763579_14ff33a1-353b-4e40-a802-d04d5aa4b251.jpg 800w” alt=”台湾” attribution=”Facebook Fu Cha” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/17D00/production/_129763579_14ff33a1-353b-4e40-a802-d04d5aa4b251.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Facebook Fu Cha

image captiontext,

Fu Cha, who is from Liaoning, used to be the vice president of Shanghai Literature and Art Publishing House and a member of the Communist Party of China. After he got married and moved to Taiwan, he published many politically sensitive books.

The editor-in-chief of “Eight Banners Culture” Fu Cha (real name Li Yanhe), who holds a mainland Chinese nationality and has lived in Taiwan since 2009, was arrested when he visited relatives in Shanghai in March. It is reported that he took the risk to the other side in order to deal with the household registration issue, so that people from all walks of life will pay attention to the policy risks faced by mainland spouses (land spouses) in Taiwan when they seek naturalization in Taiwan.

“Recent incidents have shocked me a bit. Of course, it doesn’t affect Little Pink, but liberals like me who criticize the CCP regime will be afraid.” Lu Pei Wangdi (pen name) from Shandong, Taiwan, told BBC Chinese .

Wang Di is 44 years old. He said that in the early 1990s, he was “politically awakened” by the June 4 incident. Since then, he has supported rights protection activities in the mainland. He married his Taiwanese wife more than five years ago and moved to Taiwan with relatives. After six years, you are eligible for naturalization, but Taiwan law requires you to return to your original place of residence in the mainland to cancel your local household registration. Recently it was reported that Fu Cha was arrested when he went to Shanghai to remove his citizenship, he was deeply worried.

“Taiwanese don’t realize that this method of naturalization is actually the ‘Regulations on Sending China‘, which helps the CCP’s long-arm jurisdiction and remote control, which is tantamount to pushing us mainlanders who really love Taiwan into a pit of fire.”

You may also like

Trieste Councilor attacks then makes a mistake and...

May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa...

In González, south of Cesar, a relative of...

When literature meets art. One hundred years of...

Yavaş: We have not forgotten those who set...

They await charges against the fan who attacked...

Mainland China Announces Immediate Resumption of Taiwan Group...

Mediterranean University – Articles

D1 Lonato/J27: Kakadl FC winner of Unisport in...

political shorts

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy