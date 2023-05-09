From April 25th to the end of December, Shanxi will carry out special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in 2023 action_黄河新闻网

From April 25 to the end of December, Shanxi launched the special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in 2023

On May 8, the Shanxi Provincial Emergency Management Department reported that from April 25 to the end of December, Shanxi will carry out the 2023 special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards throughout the province, focusing on implementing the “12341” working mechanism and effectively promoting the solid implementation of special operations .

Focusing on the three levels of corporate responsibility, departmental supervision responsibility, and party and government leadership responsibility, this special action has decomposed and refined 15 items and 40 items, highlighting key industry areas, taking into account new business forms and new areas, and focusing on issues that may cause mass deaths and injuries. In-depth investigation and rectification of major accident hazards such as facility and equipment failures, illegal violations, and safety management deficiencies have been carried out.

In order to ensure the steady development of the special action, a special action leading group with the governor as the team leader was established at the provincial level, a special action leading group with the main responsible comrades of the party committee and government as the double team leaders was established in the city and county, and special action leaders were established in each key industry field The group is headed by the vice-governor in charge of each industry.

In order to get through the responsibility and implement the “last mile”, our province has implemented a working mechanism of “one closed loop, two handovers, three disclosures, four assessments, and one traceability” to ensure that special actions achieve real results. “One closed loop”, in dealing with hidden dangers of major accidents, implement closed-loop management of the whole process of “discovering hidden dangers, handing over handling, information disclosure, supervision and inspection, assessment notification”. “Two transfers”, in the rectification of major accident hazards, the combination of territorial management and industry management is implemented. Major accident hazards discovered are to be transferred to the local municipal government to be responsible for supervising rectification and rectification, and to the relevant provincial departments for follow-up supervision. “Three disclosures”, the list of hidden dangers of major accidents, the progress of rectification and treatment of hidden dangers, and the results of rectification and treatment are published on the media once a month to strengthen social supervision. The “four assessments” will evaluate and assess the overall situation of special investigations and rectifications, the situation of spot checks and inspections of enterprises’ self-inspection and self-reformation, the situation of precise and strict law enforcement by departments, and the leadership of party committees and government organizations as important indicators. The implementation of the action is evaluated once a month. After the action is over, a comprehensive evaluation will be carried out, and it will be announced on the media, and it will be included in the annual safety production target responsibility assessment. “One retrospective”, for major accident hidden dangers that should have been discovered but not discovered, and where the rectification should be focused on but not in place and the accident occurred, “one case and three investigations” should be implemented (the person in charge of the enterprise, the person in charge of the regulatory department, and the party and government leaders) , Strictly pursue accountability.

The Provincial Safety Committee requires that party and government leaders at all levels must adhere to the “five musts”. The main party and government leaders must take command in person, must set up special work teams for centralized office work, must implement work tasks according to benchmarks, and must highlight supervision and inspections. Key units must take effective measures to consolidate their responsibilities; relevant departments at all levels implement wall chart operations, and strictly implement “bill management, settlement and cancellation numbers, scoring and queuing, situation reporting, warning interviews, supervision and inspections, regular scheduling, and target assessment” and other mechanisms; safety supervision departments at all levels must strictly enforce the law. For problems and hidden dangers found in on-site inspections, they must immediately put forward handling opinions. Personnel must be held accountable, forcing companies to seriously investigate and manage major accident hazards. (Reporter Xue Jianying)