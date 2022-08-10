From August 1 to 12:00 on August 9, Hainan reported a total of 1,899 positive infections in this round of epidemicsFly into the homes of ordinary people

A reporter from the head office learned today (August 9) from the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic held in Hainan Province that from 0 to 12:00 on August 9, Hainan Province reported a total of 40 cases of local new crown virus positive infections, of which 32 confirmed cases (10 in Sanya City, 7 in Ledong County, 4 in Dongfang City, 2 in Danzhou City, 2 in Wanning City, 2 in Haikou City, 2 in Lingshui County, 2 in Lingao County, 1 case in Chengmai County), 8 cases of asymptomatic infection (3 cases in Wanning City, 2 cases in Sanya City, 2 cases in Lingshui County, and 1 case in Chengmai County).

From August 1 to 12:00 on August 9, a total of 1,899 positive infections were reported in this round of epidemic in Hainan Province, including 1,314 confirmed cases.(1045 cases in Sanya, 80 in Danzhou, 50 in Lingshui, 30 in Dongfang, 25 in Lingao, 25 in Wanning, 21 in Ledong, 15 in Haikou, 12 in Chengmai Cases, 6 cases in Qionghai City, 3 cases in Wuzhishan City, 1 case in Ding’an County, 1 case in Changjiang County),585 cases of asymptomatic infection(513 cases in Sanya, 36 in Lingshui, 12 in Danzhou, 8 in Qionghai, 8 in Wanning, 3 in Ledong, 2 in Wuzhishan, Chengmai, Lingao, Ding 1 case each in An County).

As of 7:00 on August 9, a total of 268 high-risk areas and 167 medium-risk areas were designated in Hainan Province where the epidemic occurred.

