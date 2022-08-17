



Reprinted from: Shaanxi Release

August 15-17 at 12:00

Shaanxi reported a total of 48 cases of infection in this epidemic

This afternoon (August 17), Shaanxi Province held the 48th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic to report the recent epidemic prevention and control work.

Ma Guanghui, member of the party group and deputy director of the Shaanxi Provincial Health and Health Commission, introduced that from August 15th to 12:00 on the 17th, a total of 48 infected persons (24 confirmed cases and 24 asymptomatic infections) were reported in this epidemic in Shaanxi.Among them, 21 were in Xi’an, 26 in Shangluo, and 1 in Yulin (see below for details).Since this epidemic has already involved 3 cities, some patients have extensive social activities before being controlled, and the risk of subsequent spread of the epidemic and the occurrence of local cluster epidemics is high, and the task of prevention and control is very arduous.

In the early morning of August 17, Yulin City reported one locally confirmed case.

local confirmed cases,Female, 38 years old, reported from Yulin City, a close contact of the local confirmed case 2 released on August 17. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild), and is currently being isolated and treated in designated medical institutions. The specific activity trajectory and work situation of the case were released by Yulin City.

This outbreak is a variant of Omicron

According to Ma Guanghui, member of the party group and deputy director of the Shaanxi Provincial Health and Health Commission, the recent epidemic in Shaanxi is divided into two parts:

Part of it is that since August 10, Hanzhong City, Xi’an City, and Baoji City in Shaanxi Province have successively reported 9 independent imported epidemics from outside the province, and a total of 14 infected people have been reported. These 14 infected people have a history of living in the same province within 7 days.After the new coronavirus gene sequencing, all of them are the BA.2.76 branch of the Omicron variant strain.After rapid disposal, as of 12:00 on August 17,Eight of the outbreaks have been effectively controlled, and one newly discovered case in Xi’an on August 16 is being rapidly dealt with.

The other part is that on August 15, Xi’an City carried out a round of nucleic acid testing for all staff. On the same day, 4 mixed-tube samples were found to be positive in Yanta District and Beilin District. After review, 6 people with positive nucleic acid test were found. Through scientific investigation, close tracking and control, and nucleic acid testing of all employees in the region, people with positive nucleic acid tests have been successively found in Xi’an, Shangluo, Yulin and other places. From the epidemiological investigation, these cases are all epidemiologically related, and the transmission chain is clear. So far, the genetic sequencing of seven infected people has been completed.Branch for the new coronavirus Omicron variant BA.5.1.3, which is highly homologous to the virus strain found in a key epidemic-endemic province in China. but,The source of infection in this outbreak is not yet clear, and further investigations are being carried out.

Shaanxi has controlled 2,353 close contacts and 5,170 sub-close contacts

There are no severe or critically ill patients among the confirmed cases

Ma Guanghui introduced that since the outbreak of the current round of the epidemic, working groups have been dispatched to Xi’an, Shangluo and Yulin to quickly implement close tracking control, regional nucleic acid testing, risk area delineation and control, and regional co-investigation of risk personnel. Comprehensive prevention and control measures, such as medical treatment of patients, are strictly prevented to prevent further spread and spillover of the epidemic.

“As of 12:00 on August 17, 2,353 people in the province have been controlled and controlled, and 5,170 people in the second-level contact have been put under control.”Ma Guanghui said, “Other risk personnel are under investigation and control, and risk personnel who have left Shaanxi have sent information to assist in the investigation.”

Ma Guanghui said that multiple rounds of nucleic acid testing have been carried out in risk areas and key areas in Xi’an, Shangluo and Yulin. As of 12:00 on August 17, a total of 3 rounds of large-scale nucleic acid testing have been carried out in Xi’an; 2 rounds of nucleic acid testing have been carried out in the main urban area of ​​Shangluo City and the main urban area of ​​6 counties under its jurisdiction; 1 round of nucleic acid testing has been carried out in the main urban area of ​​Yulin City.“Subsequently, based on the test results, the nucleic acid testing strategy will be adjusted in a timely manner, so as to detect socially infected persons as soon as possible and stop the spread of the epidemic.”

Ma Guanghui introduced that at present, Xi’an City has designated 7 high-risk areas and 2 medium-risk areas; Hanzhong City has previously designated 3 high-risk areas and 11 medium-risk areas. “At present, all confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections are admitted to designated medical institutions, and there are no severe or critical patients among the confirmed cases.”

Quickly implement various prevention and control measures

Since the outbreak of the current round of the epidemic, Shaanxi has unswervingly adhered to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, and immediately activated the emergency mechanism. Daily dispatch, dispatching working groups to Xi’an, Shangluo, and Yulin to quickly implement comprehensive prevention and control such as close tracking and control, regional nucleic acid testing, risk zone delineation and control, regional assistance for risk personnel, and patient medical treatment. measures to prevent the further spread and spillover of the epidemic.

Make every effort to control risk groups.As of 12:00 on August 17, 2,353 people in close contact and 5,170 people in sub-close contact have been controlled in the province, all of which have been put under control. Other risk personnel are under investigation and control, and all risk personnel who have left Shaanxi Province have sent information to assist in the investigation.

Resolutely carry out regional nucleic acid testing.According to the epidemic risk situation, immediately organize forces to carry out multiple rounds of nucleic acid testing in risk areas and key areas in Xi’an, Shangluo, and Yulin. As of 12:00 on August 17, a total of 3 rounds of large-scale nucleic acid testing have been carried out in Xi’an; 2 rounds of nucleic acid testing have been carried out in the main urban area of ​​Shangluo City and the main urban area of ​​6 counties under its jurisdiction; 1 round of nucleic acid testing has been carried out in the main urban area of ​​Yulin City. In the follow-up, based on the test results, the nucleic acid detection strategy will be adjusted in a timely manner, so as to detect socially infected persons as soon as possible and stop the spread of the epidemic.

Timely delineate risk areas.At present, Xi’an City has designated 7 high-risk areas and 2 medium-risk areas; Hanzhong City has previously designated 3 high-risk areas and 11 medium-risk areas; from 24:00 on August 17, Shangluo has designated 38 high-risk areas. Among them, there are 23 risk areas.

Do your best to treat the infected.eyeAll previous confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections were admitted to designated medical institutions, and there were no severe or critically ill patients among the confirmed cases.

In the next step, the Shaanxi Provincial Health and Health Commission will continue to increase its efforts to deal with the epidemic, achieve rapid flow adjustment, rapid management and control, rapid detection, and rapid investigation, and strive to achieve “social zero” in the shortest time. The economic situation is safe and stable.

Shangluo has designated 38 high-risk areas and 23 medium-risk areas

On August 17, the Shangluo Epidemic Prevention and Control Emergency Headquarters issued a notice (No. 1) on the delineation of risk areas. The details are as follows:

According to the current needs of new crown epidemic prevention and control, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, after comprehensive research and judgment, Shangluo City Epidemic Prevention and Control Emergency Headquarters has researched and decided that from 24:00 on August 17, 2022 The risk areas are delineated as follows:

1. High-risk areas (38)

Shangzhou District (26):Huimin Community, Awa Cottage on Tongjiang Road, Taiyu Times Community, Haobai Restaurant on Mobile Road, East District of Jiangnan Community, Jiangbin No. 1 Community, Family Home of Municipal Transportation Bureau, Residential Group of Xibei Street, Family Home of Municipal Mobile Company, Quanxing Ziyuan Community, Municipal Natural Resources Bureau and Family Court, Niuxie Village Group 1, Jinjie Xindu Community, Park Tianxia Community, Hengtongyuan Community, Danhe Hotel, Minsheng Road North Facade Room, Minle Road West Facade Houses, shops along Central Street on Lianhu Pedestrian Street, west facade houses on the south section of Shangzhou West Road, east facade houses on Huimin 2nd Road, Group 9 of Chenyuan Community on Chenyuan Street, Wanda Plaza, the main building of Daduhui on West Street, The first and second floors of Wangbo Guoba Rice in the southern section of Mobile Road, and the Beauty and Health Club of Yiren’s Home on Wenwei Road.

Shangnan County (6):Tianlu Hotel, Tianzhique Foot Bath Shop, County Natural Resources Bureau, Shimen Group of Renjiagou Village, Chengguan Street, Donghuan Road Government Family Building, Shaanxi Century Blue Land Survey, Planning and Design Co., Ltd.

Shanyang County (6):Chengguan Street Fengxi New Town Community, Bujihe Community, Gaojiagou Community, Xiguan Community, Taishan Village of Sehepu Town, and Sub-district Community of Xiaohekou Town.

The above-mentioned areas implement closure and control measures such as “staying at home, door-to-door service”.

2. Medium-risk areas (23)

Shangzhou District (12):Municipal Transportation Bureau Office Area, Zhoucheng Road Farmers Market, City Mobile Company Family Home, Manchester KTV Minsheng Road Store, Wallace Daduhui Store, Lianghekou Xinyudao Store, Qishan Noodles Merchant Yang Avenue Shuicheng Store, Jiangnan Community Boer Barbershop, Yikang Pharmaceutical Supermarket in Jiangnan Community, Feihong Clinic on Changping Road, Puren Pharmacy in Taiyu Times Community, Fengsheng Mutton Bubble Shop in Muhuguan Town (Qinguan) and surrounding buildings.

Shangnan County (8):Maoji gluttonous mouth on Wenming North Road, Xi’an Noodle Village on Wenming North Road, Xianghe Commune, Wujia Noodles on Wenhua Road, boiled pork slices on Wenhua Road, Soy Pot Fish on Kaiyuan Road, County Funeral Home, Fenghe New Town on Laoxi Street.

Shanyang County (3):Zhuyuan Village of Liangling Town, Liushanpo Village of Tianzhushan Town and Shuangling Village of Yangdi Town.

The above-mentioned areas implement control measures such as “staying out of the area and picking things at different peaks”.

3. Low-risk area

In Shangzhou District, Shangnan County, and Shanyang County, areas other than the above-mentioned high and medium risk areas,Implement preventive measures such as “personal protection and avoid gathering”.

Shangluo Epidemic Prevention and Control Emergency Headquarters

August 17, 2022