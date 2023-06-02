From August 18 to 20 they will hold the Livestock Fair in Valledupar

From August 18 to 20, the 43rd version of the Valledupar Livestock and Agroindustrial Fair will take place, This was announced by the Government of Cesar through its social networks.

During these fair days, and as is traditional, different contests will be held, including animal exhibitions, commercial and agro-industrial shows, cattle auction, dairy contest and zebu exhibition. In addition the canine contest, shows sheep, goats and musical presentations.

The event is organized by the Valledupar Fairs and Exhibitions Corporation, Corfedupar, an entity that extends the invitation to exhibitors from the region, the Caribbean coast and the country, to bring the best samples of cattle, horses, sheep, goats , canines and agribusiness.

“Every year we seek to promote the livestock and agro-industrial sector of our region where Own and visitors have the opportunity to admire the best cattle in the country, judging of different breeds, the Grade B Equine Fair and the best agro-industrial, folkloric and cultural exhibition”, pointed out the president of Corfedupar, Ricardo Castro López in the 42nd version of the event, held the previous year.