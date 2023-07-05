From bevel gears to shaking cubes | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell events

Several players from Chemnitz University of Technology were present at two inventor fairs in Chemnitz Stadthalle at the end of June and beginning of July 2023 to get children and young people excited about scientific and technical subjects

Pupils solder the shaking cube under the guidance of Lars Gebhardt, employee of the workshop of the ETIT faculty, photo: TUC Prof. Dr. Maik Berger (2nd from left), holder of the professorship for assembly and handling technology (MHT), explains to Chemnitz Mayor Sven Schulze (left) how the students at the neighboring table set up a bevel gear. On the right: Mike Männel, research associate at the MHT professorship. Photo: Cassandra Franke

Last week, the inventor trade fairs beam! and makers united, at which several professorships and exhibitors from Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) were also represented. On Thursday and Friday, as part of the beam! become active in various hands-on offers of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology. At the booth of Professorship of assembly and handling technology For example, they could assemble a bevel gear from scratch. The students learned in a practice-oriented and simple way how a gear is structured, how it works and how it converts forces. In addition, a pantograph, which enlarges or reduces drawings, could be set up and then taken home.

With the “Recycling Day”, the Professorship of Plastics Technology presented another offer that attracted many of the visitors. Pupils could independently produce granules from leftover parts, then press them into a small spinning top and thus learn about the variety of plastics and the preparation and treatment of waste for recycling.

As in previous years, the robot “Otto”, which the Adaptronics and Functional Lightweight Construction professorship had in its luggage, attracted visitors with the option of controlling it through a course via Bluetooth. As a reward, everyone who successfully completed this task received a mini-robot as a key fob.

At the stand of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology, the trade fair guests were able to shaking cube soldering. The visitors had to take the soldering iron into their own hands and at the end received a dice, with which neither cheating nor tipping is possible.

The Professorship for Experimental Sensor Technology presented a micro-project as part of the Capital of Culture 2025, in which interested parties could control games with their movements. The aim of the micro-project was to place ideas about human-technology relationships in an artistic context.

At the weekend, the Chemnitz University of Technology’s offerings for Makers United were reinforced by the professorships for micromanufacturing technology, production systems and processes, forming and joining from the mechanical engineering faculty and the creative center at Chemnitz University of Technology. Immerse yourself in virtual worlds – that’s what visitors could do at the booth of the Professorship of Production Systems and Processes. In a virtual water fight, they got to know the possibilities of virtual reality. Possible applications of this were explained in more detail with the “Urban Gate”. Here the possibility was offered to repair a machine via gesture control.

After visiting the stand of the Professorship of Forming and Joining, some of the trade fair guests were allowed to go home with a colorful plaster copy of the Karl Marx Monument in Chemnitz. Using an incrementally formed metal sheet, which was manufactured live on site, Gibs impressions of the head were pressed, which visitors could in turn personalize with colour.

The creative center of the TUC invited with several offers to participate and experiment. In one of the experiments, visitors had to pedal on an exercise bike and were able to generate enough energy to play music on a radio.

The design competition offered by the SAXEED start-up network attracted many participants. Here, a sheet of paper in A3 format and a business card had to be transported as far as possible as quickly as possible using just the kinetic energy of a rubber band. With his ingenious construction, the winner achieved a distance of over 19 meters and was thus able to clearly distance himself from the next place with approx. 14 meters. The winner received a 3D printer sponsored by the IHK Chemnitz as a prize.

All in all, the TC actors are satisfied with their participation in the inventor fairs, as many children and young people take advantage of the university’s offers.

