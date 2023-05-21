From Bird to Plane: How Nature Inspires Design | Knowledge & Environment | DW

Nature has influenced some of the world‘s greatest inventions. Airplanes mimic a bird in flight. The idea for Velcro came about when its inventor removed burrs from his dog’s fur after a walk. And thanks to mosquitoes, we have microneedles that minimize the pain of injections.

In the search for sustainable solutions to tricky technical challenges, designers are increasingly letting nature and their imagination take the lead. The field of biomimetics, also called biomimicry, is inspired by the structures and biological processes in nature.

The tiny hooks of the greater burdock have revolutionized the fashion industry

“What we all have in common is imagination,” says Robert Blasiak, a researcher at the Stockholm Resilience Center, which studies how society can reconnect with nature. “And I think biomimetics is an area that needs dreaming to make it work.”

How birds served as a template for high-speed trains

A classic example of biomimetics is Japan’s Shinkansen bullet train, introduced in 1964. With a maximum speed of 320 kilometers per hour, the high-speed train network has revolutionized mass transportation in Japan and created a clean alternative to the private car.

Earlier designs weren’t as sleek and aerodynamic as today’s, which resulted in vibration and noise during the ride – especially when the train shot through tunnels and set off a sonic boom.

In 1994, engineer Eiji Nakatsu was commissioned to eliminate the bang, vibration and blast, and provide a smoother ride. An avid bird watcher, Nakatsu made changes to the train’s design inspired by owl wings and the spindle-shaped body shape of Adelie penguins.

When catching fish, kingfishers dive into the water with their streamlined beaks without much splashing

To eliminate the sonic boom, he shaped the train’s nose after the long, pointed beak that allows penguins to dive into the water to catch fish without splashing. The noise stopped, the trains could even run ten percent faster and used 15 percent less electricity.

From butterflies and leaves to more efficient solar cells

As the world tries get off fossil fuels According to the International Energy Agency, photovoltaics will “become the most cost-effective option for the new power generation“.

To make them even more efficient, engineers used the wings of the rose moth as a guide. Native to Southeast Asia, this moth absorbs solar energy to keep warm. To do this, the animal has evolved black wings pierced with tiny holes just a micron wide. These holes scatter the light as it hits the dark surface, making it easier for the butterfly to use the sun’s energy to warm up.

The rose moth’s wings are ideally constructed to soak up the sun

Inspired by this, new solar cells with the finest holes were developed, which are thinner and lighter than the previous solar cells. And not only that – they also absorb more energy than conventional solar cells.

Researchers at Princeton University, on the other hand, were inspired by the structure of leaves to improve the efficiency of solar cells. They added microscopic folds to the surface of the panels to channel light waves, increasing power generation by nearly 50 percent.

“By adding these curves, we create a kind of waveguide,” explains Yueh-Lin Loo, a professor of bioengineering who was part of the research team. “And that means that the light is better collected.”

How to harvest fog in the desert

Another insect that has served as a template for sustainable solutions is the Namib desert beetle, which lives in southwest Africa – one of the driest places on earth. This little black beetle can catch water droplets from the morning fog. To do this, he stretches out his long legs and holds his arched body in the wind. The droplets combine and, when large enough, roll down the beetle’s body to its mouth.

The Namib desert beetle survives the dry conditions by drinking water from the fog

This evolutionary adaptation to desert life inspired designers to develop a system that would use screens to capture water that commonly escapes from the exhaust gases of industrial cooling towers. This could save hundreds of millions of liters of water every year.

The semicircular shell shape of the beetle was also the template for the development of a net-like material that can be stretched out in arid regions of the world capture water from the air.

Sustainable inspiration from the underwater world

Researchers are digging further and further into the unexplored depths of the oceans and discover design secrets that have allowed aquatic life to thrive for millennia. The humpback whale, for example, is known for being extremely agile despite its size. It has a series of bumps along the leading edges of its fins.

For its size, the humpback whale is amazingly acrobatic

In fluid dynamics, it has long been assumed that Wind turbines must be smooth and streamlined for optimal performance. But research found that the humpback whale’s humps, also called tubercles, create tiny vortices that reduce drag and sound generation, and help the fin slice through the water. This realization paved the way for new, efficient designs of wind and tidal turbines, airplanes, watercraft and surfboards.

Other, less mobile sea creatures could contribute to sustainable solutions in construction. corals have a hard calcium carbonate exoskeleton. It is formed from calcium, carbon and oxygen – substances that are present in seawater.

This could be the construction industry serve as inspiration for more sustainable cement. If carbon is used from the CO2 capture extracted from industrial plants could bind additional CO2 instead of being blown into the atmosphere, where it would fuel global warming.

The coral’s hard exoskeleton, made of oxygen, carbon and calcium, could be the template for a new type of cement

Seagrass and other aquatic plants have coatings on their surface that make it difficult for bacteria and other microorganisms to gain a foothold. They could be the template for new agents, replacing toxic chemicals used to keep boats and coastal industrial plants free of nuisance seaweed, bacteria and barnacles.

Shark skin also has similar properties: its rough surface proves to be inhospitable to bacteria. This has influenced the design of new, antibacterial surfaces, for example in hospitals.

Creating an “emotional connection” with nature

Aside from providing a template for innovation, Robert Blasiak of the Stockholm Resilience Center sees another benefit in applying biomimicry to everyday life: the ability for people to connect emotionally other life forms or ecosystems to recover.

“Often when you have that emotional connection, that’s also the basis for more caring and a sense of responsibility and the desire for a more sustainable relationship with these ecosystems,” says Blasiak.

Editor: Jennifer Collins

Adaptation from English: Jeannette Cwienk