Listen to the audio version of the article

Michela Vittoria Brambilladeputy with 99.2% absences in the legislature: reappointed. Antonio Angeluccipresent at just 379 votes in the House out of a total of 11,707: reappointed. Vittorio Sgarbi he deserted 81.2% of the votes in the Chamber of Deputies: reappointed. Matteo Renzileader of living Italy and not very frequent visitor to Palazzo Madama (he missed almost half of the votes but in one case out of five he was on a mission): “I will lead the list in the Senate in Lombardy, Tuscany and Campania,” he announced.

The calculation of absences

Introduction to correctly read the numbers taken from Openpolis, the foundation that monitors the activity of deputies and senators: “With absence – we read on the site – we mean cases of non-participation in the vote: both the one in which the parliamentarian is physically absent (and not on a mission) is the one in which he is present but does not vote and does not participate in determining the quorum in voting. Unfortunately, the documentation systems of the Chamber and Senate reports do not currently allow to distinguish one case from another ».

The absentee deputies: from Brambilla to Sgarbi

Even with this clarification, it is clear who are the champions of absenteeism in the now concluded legislature. The same people who aim to get back that seat so little attended and who are almost certain of maintaining their status as parliamentarian despite the drastic reduction in seats. It is the case of It shines, former Minister of Tourism of the Berlusconi government, resident in Calolziocorte (province of Lecco) and returned to among the 15 single-nominees “guaranteed” by the Brothers of Italy to Noi moderati: catapulted to Sicily, in the uninominal of Gela. “Independent candidate, at the service of the entire center-right coalition, representing the environmental and animal rights world,” the outgoing deputy dictated to thank for the opportunity. For her 11,612 absences out of 11,707 votes. If she were re-elected, it would be the fourth consecutive term for her.

Angelucci from Fi a Lega

Also the publisher of Libero and entrepreneur in the healthcare sector (he is the patron of clinics in central Italy) Antonio Angelucci, born in 1944, will return to Parliament but no longer under the banner of Forza Italia: he has chosen the League for which he will race in Lazio. At the Angelucci Chamber (one of the richest parliamentarians: in the last tax return he had a taxable amount of 3.75 million euros) he was almost never seen. This is nothing new: in the previous legislature (2013-2018) he was the most absent deputy.

Vittorio Sgarbi – fourth absentee deputy with an absentee rate above 80% – is a candidate with Noi Moderati in the single-member board of the Senate in Bologna (he will challenge Pier Ferdinando Casini). He also appears among the outgoing re-candidates Marta Fascinacompanion of Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, with a participation in just a quarter of the votes: deployed in Lombardy, Campania, Sicily, he will certainly regain his place in Montecitorio.