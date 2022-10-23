Listen to the audio version of the article

When the outgoing premier Mario Draghi took office, he had no difficulty in convincing the European allies and the USA on the pro-Atlanticist orientation of the new executive. An orientation that, at the moment in which Russia decided to invade Ukraine, recorded further confirmation. «The EU – said Draghi on the sidelines of his latest international appointment as head of the Italian government, the European Energy Council – is a relevant concept for all our countries. Everyone looks to the EU as a source of security, stability and peace: we must keep it in mind as the guiding star for the future, especially in difficult times like these ».

L’aut aut di Meloni sull’atlantismo

A message for the new center-right government. Unlike the former president of the ECB, Meloni, the first woman president of the Council in the history of Italy, leader of a political force that in the past has expressed sovereign and anti-EU positions, will have to build a relationship of mutual trust with traditional allies. Not an easy undertaking, which started uphill due to the words, captured in some audio, of the ally Silvio Berlusconi on the war in Ukraine and Putin. Words that prompted Meloni herself to clarify that “Italy is fully entitled, and head held high, part of Europe and of the Atlantic Alliance”, and at the same time launch an aut or aut to the allies: “Whoever was not of agreement with this cornerstone will not be able to be part of the government, at the cost of not being a government ». Antonio Tajani, coordinator of FI and right-hand man of the elderly leader, new foreign minister (and vice-premier), has decided to reach Brussels to assure his colleagues of the European People’s Party (of which he has been vice-president since 2002) on the Atlanticist and European faith of the party and, secondly, of the executive that is about to be born. It is not a question of the center-right alone: ​​the leader of M5S Giuseppe Conte, an opposition political force, has made it clear “no” to sending new military aid to Ukraine, making it clear that he will not vote on other decrees.

The first European Council will be held on 15 and 16 December

It is no coincidence that Draghi, in his last hours as prime minister, emphasized the fact that “the credibility acquired in recent years is the best tool to obtain the results we aspire to”. The first test beds for the new Meloni government will be on 7 November, when a meeting of the Eurogroup will be held, where the finance ministers will participate, on 14 and 15 November, on the occasion of the Foreign Affairs Council and, above all, on 15 and December 16 – in full budget maneuver – when Meloni will make his debut at the first European Council, in Brussels. On that occasion it will be seen whether Meloni will play alongside the France-Germany duo or if instead he will field a strategy more in line with the movements of Poland and Hungary.

The meeting with Macron in Rome

Meloni will therefore be called upon to “clean up” the ambiguities on the Atlanticist faith of the new executive, so as to avoid as much as possible the risk of running into European isolation from the start. A game that will have to play immediately: after having sworn, on Sunday 23 October, becoming the new premier, she could meet the French president Emmanuel Macron, visiting Rome until Monday for an event organized by the Community of S. Egidio (see the Head of State Sergio Mattarella and the Pope). Macron has not ruled out the possibility of meeting her, if her conditions are right.

Sources in the Elysée stressed that Italy is currently experiencing “a particular political moment”, with the task not yet entrusted to the formation of the government. “At present – it has been clarified – the question of a meeting with Meloni does not arise”. However, the possibility has not been excluded: “If in the meantime there should be an appointment to the presidency of the Council and possibly a request for a meeting, let’s see …”. The French president was not unbalanced: “I am ready to work” with the future premier Giorgia Meloni and “I will meet her around the table of the European Council”, he said.