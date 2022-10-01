IVREA. In the beginning it was the Cantacrotte. It was the year 2013 and, from a bet between the creator Mauro Cignetti and 10 other collaborators, what was, in the Canavese area, was born the first great show with performances by local artists, cabaret artists and famous musicians, which derived its name from fraction where its patron resided and which hosted the unfolding. From the chance meeting of Cignetti, and the leader of the New Trolls, Vittorio De Scalzi, the festival aimed at emerging young people was born, based on pure talent, and with strictly live music. De Scalzi immediately became its artistic director. The presence of an audience of over 5,000 people pushed the organizers to continue with this artistic proposal on an annual basis, until 2016, when the venue was moved to Ivrea and 16 Canavese municipalities endorsed the birth of Note d’incanto Ivrea Festival . The following year the collaboration with Sanremo Promotion began which led the Sanremo Symphony Orchestra to embellish the performances of the artists in competition who were joined by the big guests. Since then, the event, which in the meantime has become InCanto Summer Festival and which initially took place over four evenings, began to be known far beyond the regional borders, so much so as to arouse the interest of Rai: “We went to the offices in Viale Mazzini, in Rome. – says Cignetti – where they talked about how to develop it further. We were also introduced to Milo Infante, current director of the in-depth department, explaining that he would follow the television landing of our event. It was February 2019 and, a few days after the interview, the pandemic exploded in all its negative force, canceling everything and making its negative effects fall in particular on the entertainment sector which was completely blocked “. «As for us, – concludes Cignetti – the consequences of Covid took Vittorio away and the recovery was not easy. The 2020 and 2021 editions did not take place, but we did not give up and the spotlights are now ready to turn on again on the most sparkling Canavese stage. Contacts with Rai have also resumed and it seems that some of their trusted people will attend the two evenings who will again evaluate the television potential of our InCanto Summer Festival. The artistic direction of Roby Facchinetti will have a not secondary weight in terms of image too ».

