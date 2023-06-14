From Cesar they urge the union of civil society to achieve peace

After the signing of the bilateral ceasefire agreement between the Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), in Havana, Cuba, there have been many impressions from different sectors of society that ask to work hand in hand for achieve peace in the territory.

President Gustavo Petro stated in a national address that “today, other generations will surely have two words in their hearts: hope and change, like a flag. The world of weapons and killing us must cease.”

In this regard, from the department of Cesar, Miguel Macea Di Martino, defender of Human Rights and Executive of the Corporación Colectivo de Paz, calls on RedePaz, so that at the national level, they convene with the Peace Commissioner the governors of the Caribbean region, ombudsmen, mayors, the Community Action Board, social leaders, representatives and the Church, so that “as civil society we make an act of peace and change, which is what Colombian society is requesting in this great national agreement of ceasefire, between the Government of Gustavo Petro and the rebels of the National Liberation Army, ELN”.

As a defender of Human Rights and a lover of life, he promptly exhorts the rulers of the South of La Guajira, mayors of the south of Cesar, specifically of the municipalities of González, Aguachica, Pelaya, Gamarra. San Alberto, Rio de Oro, San Martin, Tamalameque.

In addition to the South of Bolívar and leaders of the Monte de María area and those who have jurisdiction in the foothills of Nudo de Paramillo in the south of the department of Córdoba; also from San José de Uré, Tierralta, Valencia and Montelíbano.

“The world of weapons must end, we are in a civilized society. We cannot allow another 50 years of a failed war to perpetuate, because all roads today lead to a national agreement. Today RedePaz must convene the protagonists of this process, and from Valledupar I urge the advisers of the Peace Offices, of the seven departments of the Caribbean, so that from their territories they are guarantors of these agreements, participation as civil society in some such transcendental agreements for the peace of the country”, assured Macea Di Martino.



He reiterated the need to work hand in hand with JAC leaders, journalists, teachers and unions, so that they raise white flags from their homes to show the violent that Colombia is a land of peace.

“It is a call to the Caribbean people, to that amphibian man so that we do not continue supporting this war and assume the commitment alongside the Army, National Police and Government; and even those who have taken up arms so that as civil society we can show that we have the right to participate in this ceasefire. The call is to unite to achieve a country far from violence that only leaves death, destruction, displacement and segregation to the families that are in the countryside”, he said.

