From cheering for the Devils to that extra Twix from the vending machine: 24 things that will make you happy in 2024

1. We become European Champions (in nice jerseys and without Courtois)

Lukaku and Doku can provide fireworks at the European Championships in Germany. — © AP

Oh, Courtois! Who needs the best goalkeeper in the world when Kevin De Bruyne brings his City buddy Doku and his comrade Lukaku to Germany? Football remains a simple game: you just have to put in more money than you take in. And Jérémy and Romelu will take care of that. The silver generation will do what the golden generation could not: bring a cup to the Grote Markt. Or not. But then we will still have had the happy moments.

2. Three times more good moments than bad moments per day

“Micro-moments are very important in our lives,” says author and happiness expert Leo Bormans. “Try to have three good ones every day. Then you can tolerate one bad moment. You can even organize that good one. I have a regular appointment: pick up my grandson from kindergarten on Wednesday. Write down those good moments in a diary, while forgetting the bad ones. Then you will have an incredibly positive book on December 31, to start 2025 happily.”

3. The Eurovision Song Contest comes home

Loreen won in Liverpool last year, and so the Eurovision Song Contest will go to Sweden next year. — © REUTERS

A guilty pleasure remains the perfect recipe for happiness. And the Eurovision Song Contest is the ultimate guilty pleasure. Get ready for the happiest of all editions. It is the Homecoming of the Foute Circus. Besides Loreen, Sweden especially gave us Abba. And Carola. And The Herreys. And Charlotte Nilsson. And maybe you remember Måns Zelmerlöw. Except for Ireland, no country has won so often. But more than Ireland, Sweden is festival crazy. And that guarantees a fantastic evening.

4. The lights of Ghent

Next year there will be crowds again in Ghent, during the Light Festival. — © David Van Hecke

First you may have to brave the traffic jam that makes you unhappy. Because during the Light Festival in Ghent there will be a lot of visitors. Three years ago: more than 800,000 people. Enchantment and admiration. Happiness professor Leo Bormans: “Happiness cannot be created, but behavior can be controlled. You have to do something to become happy. If you stay home to sit on the couch and eat chips, that’s not going to make you happy. Make plans.”

5. Giving is better than receiving

“The best way to become happy is to make someone else happy,” says Leo Bormans. “Giving is a much greater happiness maker than receiving. Where I live there are also many asylum seekers. I recently came across two of them in the newsagent’s. They had bought a scratch ticket for 3 euros and hoped to become rich. Of course it didn’t work out. I gave those men 10 euros each. For three euros, three of us were happy, and I was the most.”

6. I can afford the Hof van Cleve

Changing of the guard at Hof van Cleve: Peter Goossens passes the torch to Floris Van Der Veken. — © Inge Kinnet

Of course. It remains an expensive restaurant. But from now on, those who really want to save will have to save for less time. 165 euros for the small menu. With an aperitif, a few glasses of wine and coffee, 250 should be fine. And that is a lot less than what you had to pay at Peter Goossens until this week. Put aside 10 euros every week, and the two of you can go to Kruishoutem at the end of the year.

7. Make one new friend who doesn’t look like you

“It is not what is in our account that is our most important capital,” says Bormans. “Our social capital is much more important. Friends make you happy. Try to make at least one new friend every year. I think that’s a good tip. And make sure your circle of friends is diverse. Not all of them have to be sporty like you. Approach someone and have a chat. If it doesn’t click, you’ve lost a few minutes at most.”

8. Don’t pursue happiness

“Happiness should not be the end in itself,” says psychiatrist Dirk De Wachter. “Because pursuing it is counterproductive. When we set our sights on happiness, it escapes us. The fleeting happiness is also not fundamental happiness. Those little things are fun and enjoyable. Traveling is fun, but that holiday passes. True happiness lies in loving connection, in caring.”

9. Yellow for Remco

Double victory in the Tour with Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel? We can only hope for it. — © BELGA

On Quatorze Juillet, it is not only the French who cannot believe their luck. It’s the same with us. On the day that the Red Devils become European Champions, Remco races through the Pyrenees in the Tour de France. He will already be in yellow, it will be the happiest Belgian sports day of the year. And then the Olympic Games still have to come.

10. Bruce komt! Of Foo Fighters! Of neen: The War on Drugs

Bruce Springsteen is coming to Werchter next year. — © Koen Bauters

Nothing has been looked forward to as much as these three concerts. Sold out immediately three times. Bruce Springsteen a whole field of Werchter, Foo Fighters all day tickets for the Sunday of Rock Werchter. And The War on Drugs made Cactus explode. On the first day the combination tickets were sold out, just to see the band on Sunday. Longing for a top concert is almost as great as being lucky enough to be there.

11. No more crammed together on the train

© jhs

Horrible. Getting on the train still half sleepy and having no place. The laptop of the person to your right on your right buttock. The elbow of the caller to your left on your neck. Things should be better in 2024. NMBS promises more trains during rush hour. And therefore more room for everyone. This way you can now wake up peacefully on the way to work.

12. Try to smile as much as possible

“Laughter is healthy, but it also makes you happy. The readers should try something: a forced smile, the corners of the mouth turned up. And then try to think of something negative. Hardly anyone succeeds,” says author Leo Bormans. “When I’m stuck in traffic, I smile. And then I don’t manage to whine about that traffic jam. Smiling people also meet friendly people. And a real burst of laughter: it is liberating. By the way, you usually don’t experience it alone.”

13. If we don’t want to choose, we shouldn’t choose

© DBA

In the context of democracy, we recommend that you go. Because it’s important. And also: because it is a nice day. You see an old schoolmate again. And the cafes are full. But the municipal elections in October are no longer mandatory. You can choose whether or not you will choose. Isn’t that nice? Freedom happiness. “It is also my advice to go,” says Leo Bormans. “Democratic thinking is part of our happiness. Taking responsibility makes us feel good. Not participating in that and burying your head in the sand: that makes you unhappy.”

14. We’re going to have an extra long big holiday

© BELGIUM

July and August are 62 days together. But lo and behold: the summer holidays are extra long this year. It starts on Saturday, June 29 and the school year does not restart until Monday, September 2. That’s three extra days, 65 for the price of 62. It will be a summer with extra happiness for your children. And the downside: an extra large childcare puzzle for yourself, unfortunately. “Do something with it now,” says the happiness professor. “Plan something fun for that day. Making plans is half the fun.”

15. Spring is here!

© Shutterstock

The smell of cut grass for the first time. Or cycling with shorts for the first time. And how much do you already long for the smell and taste of the first Belgian strawberries? Spring makes us happy after the bleak autumn and the dark winter. How does that happen? By dopamine! In spring there are suddenly colours, smells and people on the streets again. All new stimuli that activate the brain, causing you to produce more dopamine. It not only makes you happier, it also makes you more sensitive. “We fortunately live in a country where there are seasons,” says Leo Bormans. “Not in a country where it is always hot or cold. We can be hopeful because things come and go. Nature is extremely important for our well-being. People who see a tree from their hospital room are often allowed to go home more quickly.”

16. Volunteer work is more fun than real work

Youth leaders get satisfaction from voluntarily organizing activities for children. — © idh

“Can I give people a tip for a happier 2024?” asks Leo Bormans. “Do volunteer work. That makes you happier than paid work. There is so much work. And it could also just be painting the children’s Chiro room. Speaking of which, there are now 10,000 more youth leaders than there were just a few years ago. That is 10,000 young people who get more satisfaction from voluntarily playing with young people than from a paid job at McDonald’s. That means something.”

17. The day of the empty mailbox or garage

One day, probably in the spring, you will have or make time for it. Finally emptying the garage. Or at the office: the mailbox. It provides a wonderfully peaceful feeling. Zero unread emails. And finally being able to see the tiles in the garage again. Bormans: “But make sure you see the forest for the trees. Don’t try to tackle the entire house. Take it step by step. And above all: when you have decided to do something, really do it. Procrastination actually makes us unhappy.”

18. Clouseau finally back in the Sportpaleis

© Jan Van der Perre

It will have been almost 28 years since Koen and Kris Wauters sang and played songs in the Sportpaleis in Antwerp. They did that in the Middle, in the Long, Inside, Crescendo, Central and so on. You don’t have to be a fan to have fun at the biggest sing-along party of the year. And happiness and being happy: few words that recur so often in the brothers’ oeuvre.

19. Three weeks of Olympic binge watching

Will Nina Derwael soon bring gold to our country again? — © BELGA

From the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 to the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11: once every four years, sport fills every heart. Whether you like gymnastics, racing or judo. The expected happiness providers: Bashir Abdi, Nina Derwael and Lotte Kopecky. They will soon bring gold to our country. Wonderful: always sports on TV. Or sport in real life, because Paris is just around the corner.

20. The first lesson in evening school

“Learning something new outside your own comfort zone keeps people alert and makes them happy. It doesn’t necessarily have to have anything to do with your work. If you have been wanting to learn how to cook, pottery or weld, do so in 2024.”

21. Click and see that you get a refund from taxes/Electrabel

© Alexander Meeus

Exciting moment, every time. Fill in the taxes and then click on Tax-on-web. To see whether you have to pay or whether you will get a refund. The latter makes us jump. “Plan something with it immediately,” says happiness professor Leo Bormans. “And choose an experience rather than one thing. If you book a trip for the summer today, you will be happy today. If you book last minute, you will only be happy on the plane.”

22. Celebrate more than routine party

Leo Bormans: “New parties with new people, such as neighbors you hardly know, can be surprising and fun. More fun than the obligatory issues such as birthdays and stress.”

23. Yes! Two Twixxes fall out of the machine

© ANP / Harold Versteeg

It was the moment of happiness for a colleague in our editorial office last year and it would also make him just as happy in 2024. “But waiting for that moment every day doesn’t make you happy,” says Bormans. “The second one will be there on your desk waiting for you to take another look. It is better to share that one Twix with someone. There are already two in a pack.”

24. Promote the happiness of others

“If you really want to be happy yourself, you have to promote the happiness of others,” says psychiatrist Dirk De Wachter. “Treating your fellow human beings with care and love: that makes you happy. Especially in difficult times. If you experience great sadness, Remco can still drive as well as he wants. It won’t help. Then you need someone next to you who is caring. That brings genuine happiness.”

