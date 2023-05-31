From Chocó to the world, this is how the new El Vecino sounds

Taken from Radionics

El Vecino, an artist from Chocó but based in Medellín, presents his new song “No Importa”.

By: Catherine Bernal Esquivel

Deminson Valoyes Arias the man behind El Vecino. Originally from Chocó, but based in Medellín, this artist is a great example of strength and perseverance. After overcoming a number of personal situations that have led him from forced displacement, jail and exile outside the country, he managed to channel all these situations in a transformative way to turn them into music and accumulate ten years of artistic career.

He has remarkable work with young people belonging to vulnerable communities in Medellín, helping them to actively make music and dance for their dreams, through the record label to which he belongs: La Hermandad Records.

The neighbor returns to the music scene with his most recent single called “No Importa”, a song that invites us to enjoy the moments to the fullest and where it doesn’t matter what they say to the rhythm of dancehall and afrobeat.

The video for this song was directed by Yank Olave and recorded in Medellín on the stages of El Poblado and Limonar. It was produced by La Hermandad Records and features the dance group Crazy Dance.