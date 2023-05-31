Home » From Chocó to the world, this is how the new El Vecino sounds
News

From Chocó to the world, this is how the new El Vecino sounds

by admin
From Chocó to the world, this is how the new El Vecino sounds

Taken from Radionics

El Vecino, an artist from Chocó but based in Medellín, presents his new song “No Importa”.

By: Catherine Bernal Esquivel

Deminson Valoyes Arias the man behind El Vecino. Originally from Chocó, but based in Medellín, this artist is a great example of strength and perseverance. After overcoming a number of personal situations that have led him from forced displacement, jail and exile outside the country, he managed to channel all these situations in a transformative way to turn them into music and accumulate ten years of artistic career.

He has remarkable work with young people belonging to vulnerable communities in Medellín, helping them to actively make music and dance for their dreams, through the record label to which he belongs: La Hermandad Records.

The neighbor returns to the music scene with his most recent single called “No Importa”, a song that invites us to enjoy the moments to the fullest and where it doesn’t matter what they say to the rhythm of dancehall and afrobeat.

The video for this song was directed by Yank Olave and recorded in Medellín on the stages of El Poblado and Limonar. It was produced by La Hermandad Records and features the dance group Crazy Dance.

See also  Pelosi visiting Taiwan?U.S. aircraft carrier enters the South China Sea to spy on Chinese warships | USS Ronald Reagan | Epoch Times

You may also like

Ferrari F1 – Vasseur, the firefighter from Maranello

Authorities capture gang members who feared the inhabitants...

Rodolfo Hernández disqualified for 14 years for Vitalogic...

Blockchain Firm Raises $25M to Develop Third-Gen Architecture...

Real Madrid tops the Forbes list of the...

Dissidents incinerate humanitarian demining truck in Baraya

No autopsy on the bodies of the 007...

Coastal Police Division ends Maritime Interdiction course

Two men fall for the homicide of a...

The laboratory on the appointment of the RTD...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy