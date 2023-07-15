From cinema to opera… a Moroccan writer deconstructs the position of women in visual culture

The writer, Afifa Al-Husaynat, started in her book “From Cinema to Opera” from the principle that “this book has a feminine and feminine character,” referring to her as “a woman mainly. Rather, it is an intellectual, methodological and cultural choice that falls within an academic research project on the one hand, and a critical and aesthetic one on the other.

In her introduction to the book, the author mentioned that “the status of women in cinema is often associated in the minds of the general public with exciting images of her coquettishness and stereotypical femininity, such as the image of Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot globally. That “women, however, remain in a lower position than that of men.”

As for Maghrebia, for Hasinat, women “formed the basic narrative structure for many films directed by women as well as directed by men; However, the proposals and approaches differed according to the culture, references, and cinematic approach to each film, indicating that, for example, the vision of director Farida Belazid differs from that of director Narges Al-Najjar, and it also differs from the approach of director Saad Chraibi and from that proposed by the filmmaker Hassan Zenoun in his films.

Hence, it seems to the author that “since the advent of cinema in general, women have been progressing little by little towards harnessing cinema to raise their private issues within the major societal issues, which constituted an exception in front of the huge tide of their employment of temptation and excitement as an object of pleasure and adornment,” stressing that “the domination of male thought on cinema led to Marginalization of women’s issues in art, oh God, in specific proposals for their issues in a profound and surprising artistic way.

“Women’s cinema,” as the author envisions it, is “an expression that cannot but denote female filmmakers with the existing multiplicity and difference in their visions of women’s cinema; The director, in the first and the last, is the one with the full vision of the film, and women’s cinema, then, is not the only films that raise women’s issues in their contents.

In Morocco, Al-Husseinat states: “It can be said that female directors Farida Belazid, Farida Bourqia, Narjiss Al-Najjar, and directors Saad Chraibi, Hassan Zeinoun, and Hassan Benjelloun, to name a few, are among the female filmmakers and filmmakers who have devoted great and central attention to women and their issues,” highlighting that “their works are among the most important.” Among the most specialized, deep and sensitive in raising the women’s issue in general, with a difference in vision and approach, of course.”

Before delving into the details of the book, the author noted that “it is a multi-interest approach in forms ranging from cinema, television series, podcasts, clips, and even opera and ballet,” noting that the common denominator among them “is the desire to show the position of women in general in visual culture within works Moroccan and international art, which may help the reader to become more aware of the multiplicity and richness that these works carry creatively and thematically, in form and content.

The writer sees in art criticism nothing but “a synthetic analytical and critical approach to the visual arts, in their different carriers; They constitute modes of expression that give the student, the observer, and the reader alike, a certain awareness of the position that women occupy in society and the nature of the situations, issues, and situations in which they live.” In the end, this book is an attempt to reveal “some aspects of visual aesthetics, their positives more than their negatives. And a contribution to highlighting the Moroccan visual culture mainly, by looking at the references for values, logic, comparison, and standards of aesthetic consistency that we start from and adopt.”

The author started with a question: Are we rediscovering the woman and the home through cinema in the time of Corona?” But it seems that the matter for the author of the book “is not related here to expressing complaints about the closure that cinemas suffered and are suffering from, as is the case with the facilities of industries.” Other cultural and artistic, rather we mean the role provided by the quarantine and the cessation of getting out of a unique opportunity to watch more and more cinematic films, and the consequent reconsideration, therefore, of the meaning of the house, marriage and the roles in this house, as the building block of social structures and the core of their nature and specific characteristics. For the relationship (woman-man, male-female…)”.

