The Internazionale editorial team offers various appointments during the festival. A press review will open on the morning of 1 and 2 October.

The news of the day will be commented by Gian Paolo Accardo of Voxeurop, Alessio Falconio of Radio Radicale, Massimo Gaudina of the European Commission, Orietta Moscatelli of Askanews and Jacopo Zanchini, deputy director of Internazionale.

The editorial staff of the weekly will present the last two volumes of the International history series: Long live independence e Birth of a dictatorship. The first, which tells of the end of the great colonial empires and the protagonists of decolonization through their voices and the newspapers of the time, will be spoken by the editor of Africa Francesca Sibani and the French journalist Pierre Haski. The second, which reconstructs the rise to power of fascism again through the international press of those years, will be presented by Andrea Pipino, curator of the series, and by the British historian David Broder.

On the evening of September 30, Internazionale will propose an evening at the Circolo Arci Bolognesi to discover the six albums of the year: four foreign albums and two Italian albums to tell the story of 2022, chosen by Giovanni Ansaldo and Patrizio Ruviglioni, music editor.