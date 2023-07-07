From commuting to leisure… ‘All-weather electric bicycle’ trend – Etoday

▲ New MTB-style electric bicycle ‘Phantom HX’ 2023 model. (Photo courtesy of Samchully Bicycle)

As the number of users of electric bicycles increases, the bicycle industry is releasing electric bicycles that can satisfy various purposes at once.

According to the bicycle industry on the 7th, the two top domestic bicycles, Samchully Bicycle and Alton Sports, are targeting the market with products that emphasize usability and convenience.

Samchully Bicycles has released a 2023 model of the Phantom HX, a new MTB-style electric bicycle that can run both in the city and on unpaved roads. In particular, it is possible to achieve various purposes with one bicycle, from commuting to work, transportation such as delivery, and leisure such as bicycle tours.

Electric bicycles have the disadvantage of being heavier than regular bicycles, but have the strength of being equipped with power and being able to be used in various fields. Phantom has improved its transport function by providing a luggage carrier that can be used in various situations as standard. It is easy to attach and detach, and it is equipped with a sliding battery that is compatible with various capacities to reduce hassle.

Driving performance has been enhanced. Safety is enhanced by installing an ‘integrated motor power cutoff sensor’ and ‘disc brake’ that automatically cut off motor power when the brake lever is operated. The ‘Aluminum Crown Suspension Fork’, which reduces the impact of the road surface, improves the ride comfort. It is also equipped with convenience elements such as an ‘LCD display’ that can check and set 12 functions such as average speed and mileage, and a ‘USB charging port’ that can charge electronic devices including smartphones.

An official from Samchully Bicycle said, “This model was created to meet the increasingly diversified purpose of using electric bicycles.”

▲ ‘Benzo 26 Plus 3’ optimized for leisure and delivery (Photo courtesy of Alton Sports)

Alton Sports launched ‘Benzo 26 Plus 3’ optimized for leisure and delivery. It is equipped with a 14Ah high-capacity battery that is twice as large as the previous model, enabling mid- to long-distance driving. Equipped with a luggage carrier and headlights, it can be used for multiple purposes such as delivery, commuting, and travel.

It is equipped with a 350W rear hub motor and a Shimano Tourney 7-speed gearbox. The suspension fork dampens vibration and shock from the road surface, and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, which can brake with much less force than mechanical ones, reduce user fatigue.

An official from Alton Sports explained, “It is a model that emphasizes clean design and efficiency, targeting the MZ generation among the electric bicycle consumers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

