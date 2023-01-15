The United States will allow the entry of up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela every month, but it will toughen the restrictions, already applied with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, for those who try to cross the border with Mexico without the necessary documentation.

The announcement undoubtedly stole the media show in recent days because the immigration issue has settled in public opinion. Stories, news and anecdotes of Cubans who undertook a land or sea journey to reach the United States, used enough space in social networks and the media, hence the new one occupied measures in headlines and dissimilar comments.

According to the White House press release made public on January 5, the measure will expand and speed up the legal channels for orderly migration, while it will have new consequences for those who try to enter the northern country illegally.

The migrant quota will be limited to those who have a financial sponsor in the US and pass a security investigation, which will allow them to live and work in the country for up to two years.

With the new regulations, the journey to the volcanoes becomes more dangerous, because in addition to the risks of putting your life in the hands of traffickers or coyotes, now there is the fact of an almost certain deportation at the border. Data consulted ensures that before the new regulation of the total number of arrests, close to 500,000 corresponded to Venezuelan, Cuban and Nicaraguan citizens.

In social networks the criteria on the subject are diverse. Some applaud the possibility of traveling safely, without disbursing huge sums and risking their lives along the way, others allude that now human trafficking is over, while there are those who are skeptical and wonder what will happen to the Cuban adjustment law? , because the Cuban migrant unlike the rest, a year and a day can apply for permanent residence in the neighboring country.

Beyond the criteria for and against, the truth is that the recent provision will give a lot of work to the form fillers and law firms in charge of determining who meets the conditions to enter the United States or not, while, apparently , now only the people that it is convenient for the Americans to receive will cross the borders, we already know where the shot will go, right?

This could become a boomerang, because from whichever way you look at it, it is a measure that is inconsistent with migration policy in general and particularly with that which has been historically oriented towards Cuba, a text from Cubadebate refers to with certainty.

And it is that the measure is inconsistent, if we take into account that since 1980 several bilateral agreements were signed with the US to regulate migration between the two countries, which have not always found a safe harbor.

The breach since 2017 of the commitment to grant a minimum of 20,000 visas per year and the unjustified closure of visa processing at the US Embassy in Cuba, corrected at the beginning of the year, together with bloody economic sanctions, were an incentive for the year Fiscal 2022, more than 213,000 residents of the largest of the Antilles entered the northern nation illegally.

The logic then would be to unblock the agreement and facilitate safe, legal and orderly migration. In the meantime, we will follow the news that generates sponsorships, sponsors and other business around the event of the week.