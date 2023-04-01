Home News From Dakar and Büsum to Helgoland: Two fishermen, one problem | > – >
News

From Dakar and Büsum to Helgoland: Two fishermen, one problem | > – >

by admin
From Dakar and Büsum to Helgoland: Two fishermen, one problem | > – >

Status: 04/01/2023 8:00 p.m

It must be an important issue when a delegation of nine Senegalese travels to Heligoland, including two employees from the Ministry of Fisheries and the Environment in Dakar and two fishermen. There is also a fisherman from Büsum. They came to the island at the invitation of the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) – to learn about a new measurement method that is supposed to provide important data on climate change.

by Laura Albus

Mamadou Sarr is 63 years old and was born in Senegal. He is a fisherman, drives his small boat out onto the Atlantic off Dakar almost every day – and all too often comes back without a catch. The reason: The sea surface is getting warmer and warmer due to climate change, but the schools of fish tend to stay in the cool water. And these cool layers of water are lower and lower.

For this reason, the AWI, with the support of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), has developed a small, inexpensive sensor that can be used to measure water temperature, currents and the salinity of the water, among other things. The idea behind it: The handling of this sensor is so easy that it can also be left ten meters under water by non-scientists – by people like Mamadou Sarr. In the future, he will take the sensor on board with him on his daily trips out to sea and collect data during his work.

Test off Helgoland

From the AWI research ship Aade, scientists and researchers are testing the sensor under realistic conditions.

See also  During his inspections in Yan'an, Shaanxi, and Anyang, Henan, Xi Jinping emphasized the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization and unremitting efforts to realize the modernization of agriculture and rural areas-China Meteorological Administration Government Portal

Therefore, on Thursday afternoon, two fishermen and a scientist will board the Aade, an AWI research ship, from the port of Heligoland. Ibrahima Camara as project coordinator and the fishermen Mamadou Sarr and Stephan Frentz. The Senegalese Ibrahima Camara developed the idea for the sensor together with the AWI. The sensor is shaped like a ballpoint pen and is only slightly larger. As the ship slowly moves towards the dune, Ibrahima Camara attaches the sensor to a long rope, ties it and hands it to fisherman Mamadou Sarr. The ship stops and Ibrahima Camara instructs the fisherman to slowly lower the sensor into the water. After a few seconds, the sensor is no longer visible. After a minute, Mamadou Sarr slowly pulls the sensor out again.

Ease of use is important

Especially in the area of ​​the Global South, there is significantly less data in some scientific disciplines than, for example, in the area of ​​the German North Sea coast. Therefore, further sensors should go to Tunisia, among other places. But data will also be collected here on site with the help of the new sensor.

Two men on a research vessel on the water. © Laura Albus Photo: Laura Albus

The two fishermen Mamadou Sarr and Stephan Frentz are testing how the handling of the sensor works off Helgoland.

That’s what Stefan Frentz is there for. He went to sea for 26 years. Before Büsum he fished for crabs. The work hasn’t paid off for too long. Because he can only catch crabs in dark water, either in cloudy water or at night. But the summer nights are short and cloudy water is rare. He says: “Times aren’t getting any better for the fishermen. But as you can see, it’s the same all over the world.” Because it’s no longer profitable, he recently had to give up his job. But he will also be on the road in front of Büsum in the future to collect data for the AWI with the help of the new sensor.

See also  "TBE cases occur earlier": Ticks are active again - and possibly more dangerous

Direct benefit for fishermen

Two men. The fisherman Mamadou Sarr and scientist Ibrahima Camara. © Eva-Maria Brodte Photo: Eva-Maria Brodte

The data that fisherman Mamadou Sarr (left) collects first helps scientist Ibrahima Camara (right), but later also himself.

With the help of the collected data, a kind of forecast app for the fishermen will be created in the future – so that Mamadou Sarr already knows before the trip whether the work that day will be worthwhile for him at all. It is exciting for both fishermen to learn about the different ways of working. This becomes apparent when a shrimp cutter sails past the research ship Aade. For Stephan Frentz, this is rather a small ship. For Mamadou Sarr, however, the shrimp boat is huge. Ships of this size are rare among fishermen in Senegal, he says. In addition to the data, this is also an important project goal: offering personal exchange opportunities, creating interest in the work and life reality of others. And show that science can connect.

Further information

People sit outside listening to a rally of the demo. © Peer-Axel Kroeske Photo: Peer-Axel Kroeske

On the second day of the Agriculture Ministers’ Conference, farmers and shrimp fishermen demonstrated against bureaucracy and restrictions. more

Lauren Grüterich (left) and Caro Höschle (right) stand on the jetty of the museum harbor in Flensburg and hold a self-made

Two initiators from Flensburg, nine traditional sailors and numerous volunteers make unpleasant discoveries in the North and Baltic Seas. more

This topic in the program:

Schleswig-Holstein Magazine | 05.04.2023 | 19:30 o’clock

NDR Logo

You may also like

House arrest for former mayor for alleged links...

Serenade, tears and a much acclaimed championship trophy

Katarine Rosalie: Epistle on the origin and re-education...

Candidate for Governor of Cesar proposes to create...

The draw.io adventure (3) – the power of...

They capture drunk drivers in La Libertad –...

Sexual diseases to be careful of

Grain prices in Poland fall massively – flood...

The path of water – Diario La Página

“What I have obtained are blessings from God”:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy