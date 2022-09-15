Listen to the audio version of the article

Not just super bonuses, smart working and energy discounts. The Aid Bis dl introduces or strengthens a series of rules and bonuses that impact the everyday life of citizens. Let’s see the main ones.

Bonus tv and transport

The bonus for the purchase of TVs compatible with the new signal emission standards rises from 30 to 50 euros. In addition, the resources allocated to concessions on the purchase of season tickets for public transport increased from 79 to 180 million.

Sports and swimming pools

The decree allocates 50 million euros for a fund to support swimming pools and amateur sports.

Psychological bonus

The resources for the psychologist bonus, activated in the wake of the Covid crisis, reach 25 million in all. The benefit is paid only once and can be used as a voucher to discount up to a maximum of 50 euros per session. Everything will depend on the ISEE income.

Precarious Pnrr can be stabilized

The temporary workers hired by the PA for the implementation of the NRP will be stabilized from 2027, therefore at the expiry of the fixed-term contract, after an interview and the outcome of the positive evaluation of the work carried out.