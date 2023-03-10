Jenny Samaniego, went from being an entrepreneur, to being the winner of the “best actress” award at the Davier Network Awards.

Jenny Samaniego is the sensation in social networks. She stands out on the various platforms

digital. At first they doubted his ability and talent due to his condition, he sought various ways to

integrate into the world of acting, but the doors did not open, as she was judged

for suffering from dwarfism.

Most of her life Jenny was dedicated to her business which was a small hardware store.

located in Zamora Chinchipe, Zamora canton, but in 2018 his desire to

getting involved in the cinematographic environment and being an actress.

The country’s economic situation made me reflect that, perhaps, the action would be the way out

a better life, but the problem was that Jenny was already 48 years old and suffered from a

physical condition known as “dwarfism” and thought that no one could take her seriously

dream.

Still determined; she began to prepare in acting courses, trying to find essence

to interpret. Thus, in August 2018, she began to look for opportunities in small

digital media companies. With much difficulty, he managed to obtain small shares in

supporting roles, and extras on several occasions; this continued until in March

2020 her acting career, which was just taking off, was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid 19 that hit the world.

For several months, Jenny thought about how she could support her home in other ways. With the

In the post-pandemic social media boom, several digital media companies

They began to look for personnel and that is where he seeks to return to acting.

With the trajectory she already had, Jenny gets her ticket to push herself as an actress in the

company Davier Network, in which he began to stand out in supporting roles until he rose

to main and get her own fanpage called “Jenny Samaniego”.

In this way, at the age of 52, she has become a well-known woman for thousands of

people around the world, her performance in various roles on the small screen have

positioned as a great actress, a quality that is faithfully supported by those who follow her

in social networks.

From Entrepreneur to Social Media Sensation

How did your career in the world of acting begin?

Jenny: “I used to be an entrepreneur,

I had a small hardware store in Zamora Chinchipe, but in 2018 I felt the desire to

get involved in the film environment and become an actress. The economic situation

of the country made me reflect that perhaps acting would be the way out to a better life, but

he was 48 years old and suffered from dwarfism, which made him doubt whether anyone could take

seriously my dream However, I decided to train myself in acting courses and look for

opportunities in small digital media companies, achieving small participations

until the Covid 19 pandemic affected my career. But with the boom of the networks after

of the pandemic, I returned to acting and eventually worked my way up the ladder at the Davier Network

and become an actress known all over the world.”

How would you describe your experience being judged for your physical condition?

Jenny: “It was very difficult. At first they doubted my ability and talent due to my condition, but I worked hard to prove otherwise. It was a difficult road, but in the end it was worth it”.

How does it feel to be recognized as a great actress and to be endorsed by thousands of

people on social media?

Jenny: “I feel very grateful and excited. I never thought that she would go this far and she would be recognized as I am today. I feel very blessed and grateful for all the support and love I have received.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to follow their dreams despite the barriers?

Jenny: “My advice is to never stop believing in yourself and keep fighting for your dreams. Sometimes the barriers seem insurmountable, but if we work hard and never lose faith,

we can achieve whatever we want.

What plans and hopes do you have for your artistic future?

Jenny: My plan is to continue growing as an actress and expand my career internationally. I also want to keep learning and improving my art, and I hope I can inspire others to follow their dreams and not let barriers stop them. Also, I would love to direct and produce my own projects in a

future they seek”.