From escape to extradition: what awaits former President Alejandro Toledo in Peru?

The former president is accused of having received at least 31 million dollars.

The former president of Peru Alejandro Toledo was extradited to his country from the US, where he was free on bail, and now he will have to face a series of trials for alleged corruption.

At 77 years old, the economist will sit in the dock to respond to the alleged crimes of influence peddling, collusion and money laundering.

The former president is involved in two causes. The first refers to «Ecoteva case», so called because that was the name of one of the companies that Toledo and his wife, Eliane Karp, allegedly created in Costa Rica to launder millions of dollars. For this case, the prosecution requests a sentence of 16 years and eight months in prison.

The second investigates the Lava Jato, one of the biggest transnational corruption scandals in recent decades, which showed that the Brazilian company Odebrecht paid bribes to politicians in several Latin American countries to obtain public works contracts.

In the case of Toledo, he is accused of have received at least 31 million dollars while he was president (2001-2006), for which the prosecution has already requested a sentence of 20 years and six months in jail.

The complaints against him were not exceptional in Peru, but part of the rule, since three of his successors were also accused of Lava Jato.

The ex-president alan garcia (1985-1990 and 2006-2011) starred in one of the most tragic stories, since he committed suicide in 2019 when he was about to be arrested. ollanta humala (2011-2016) continues to be prosecuted for this cause; and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who took office in 2016, had to resign just two years later, harassed by investigations involving him with Odebrecht.

Toledo’s extradition was finalized after four years of judicial maneuvers that the ex-president carried out with the intention of staying in the US, alleging that he was innocent and the victim of political persecution, but finally won the claim of Peruvian justice.

History

Toledo became prominent in Peruvian politics in 1995, when he first ran for president. Although at that time he only obtained 3.5% of the votes, it was enough for him to begin to establish himself as the main opposition leader to then-president Alberto Fujimori.

For the 2000 elections, the economist was confident of his victory, but Fujimori ended up being re-elected in a process riddled with anomalies. Toledo always denounced fraud and started what he called “peaceful resistance.”

He did not have to resist for so long, since in November of that same year, barely five months after taking office, Fujimori fled to Japan, the presidency was left vacant and new elections were called to be held in April 2001. So yes, Toledo won in the second round.

Unlike what has happened with the last presidents of Peru (Kuczynski, Martín Vizcarra and Pedro Castillo, in addition to the interim Manuel Merino and Francisco Sagasti), Toledo did manage to finish his five years in office and, as of 2006, he He dedicated himself to traveling and teaching in foreign universities. In 2011 he ran for president again, but came a distant fourth.

a couple of years laterhis legal situation began to get complicated with the “Ecoteva Case”, which, in principle, discovered that Eva Fernenbug, the mother of the former first lady, had bought an apartment of 832,000 dollars, which drew attention because her income did not justify an estate of that magnitude. In 2014 Lava Jato broke out and the two causes were connected.

Thanks to the statements of multiple witnesses, the investigations concluded that Toledo and Karp, with the help of Fernenburg and other accomplices, had created the ‘off shore’ companies Ecoteva Consulting Group, Milan Ecotech and Ecostate Consulting Group in Costa Rica, through which made million-dollar transfers to Peru, especially in real estate operations.

The prosecution denounced that the funds were actually part of the 31 million dollars that Odebrecht had paid in bribes to obtain the construction contracts for the South Interoceanic Highway.

procrastination

In 2017, when they had already been prosecuted, Toledo and Karp fled to the US.for which reason the Peruvian justice system considered them fugitives until, on July 16, 2019, the former president was arrested in California on charges against him due to Odebrecht bribes.

As his wife was only involved in the “Ecoteva Case” and not in the Lava Jato, he remained free, although also with an extradition request.

Since then, in addition to claiming innocence, Toledo’s strategy was based on avoiding extradition. He succeeded. After spending eight months in prison, he was released on bail and remained so for three years.

The judicial siege against him began to close on February 22 of this year, when the US State Department granted his extradition, which marked the beginning of judicial twists and turns that suspended and resumed this ruling.

Toledo tried to avoid extradition on the grounds that in Peru he could face prolonged pretrial detention, possible abuse or other illegal treatment, and violations of due process, alleging that his country’s judicial system lacks independence and impartiality.

The chief judge of the US Court for the District of Columbia, Beryl Howell, rejected his demand, so extradition already seemed imminent. In fact, in early April Judge Thomas S. Hixson, of the Federal Court for the Northern District of California, ordered the former president to surrender to justice.

At the last minute, Toledo managed to get the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to grant him an “emergency motion” that delayed his extradition.

But it was the last maneuver before being taken to his country to face the corruption trials against him. Currently, he is in the Barbadillo prison, where he will serve an 18-month preventive detention order.