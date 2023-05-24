From ‘eternal love’ to divorce

Only so far in 2023, nationwide, more than 2,000 married people have separated. Situation that according to the National College of Notaries, causes concern, since on average in the country per day there are 28 divorces for different reasons, mainly “the lack of understanding, the economic issue and that they want to continue leading the single life”. In addition, the separation processes are not economical.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

In Colombia, the number of divorces has experienced an alarming increase so far in 2023, revealing a complex panorama in couple relationships.

According to the statistics of the National Association of Notaries, more than 2,000 couples have decided to end their marriage in this period, which is equivalent to one break every hour. On average, 28 daily separations are registered in the country.

This figure reflects a significant change in the way people assume certain behaviors and face the challenges of married life.

Faced with the issue, the president of the National College of Notaries, Eduardo Durán, has expressed his concern about this situation and has stressed that the phenomenon of quick and fleeting divorces is increasingly common.

Durán points out: «We have examples of absolutely fleeting marriages, where they arrive from their honeymoon and already want to get divorced. So, that means that the couples were not prepared.

Experts in psychology and sociology agree that the increase in divorces may be related to changes in the conception of marriage and the way in which people face conflicts and difficulties in their relationship.

Unforeseen challenges

Lack of effective communication, high stress levels, irreconcilable differences, and lack of commitment are just some of the factors that can influence the decision to separate. In addition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restrictions have also put additional pressure on couple relationships, exacerbating existing tensions and differences, such as working from home.

According to the President of the National Association of Notaries, the reasons behind divorces are not necessarily irreconcilable.

“These are causes that are not serious, that were not understood, the economic issue, that both are not willing to contribute equally to the maintenance of the home that they have formed or simply that they want to continue leading the single life,” Durán explained.

These issues can be addressed and in some cases resolved with proper communication and mutual commitment.

Experts point out that the way people approach relationships has undergone significant changes in recent times, which has contributed to the increase in divorces.

Today’s marriages are unlike those of yesteryear, where the idea of ​​”for life” was more commonly accepted. This means that couples are not always ready to make the commitment with all the responsibilities that come with it.

Mariana Botero, from the Legal Clinic against Family Violence at the Universidad del Rosario, points out that in the past, relationships lasted longer, but they often continued in situations of violence or problems such as infidelity were normalized.

Today, people are less likely to tolerate abusive situations or accept unsatisfying commitments, which can lead to a higher propensity for divorce. Additionally, changing gender roles and social expectations have also influenced the way couples approach their relationships.

“Women now have more autonomy and economic independence, which gives them the freedom to make decisions that can include divorce if they are not satisfied with their marriage. This has led to a change in the power dynamics within couple relationships and has allowed people to seek happiness and personal fulfillment in a more individualized way”, the professional pointed out.

The emotional and financial cost

While the year 2023 has witnessed an increase in divorce cases compared to previous years, statistics from the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry reveal that the year 2021 registered the highest number of divorces in the last decade in the country.

During 2021, cut to August, a total of 16,657 divorces and 36,978 marriages were registered in Colombia, 829 of them in the department of Huila.

While according to the Superintendence of Notaries, between January 2012 and December 2021, a total of 601,103 civil marriages and 214,266 divorces were registered throughout the country, that is, for every three marriages, there was a divorce in that period.

Javier Durán, a lawyer specializing in family law, indicated in this regard that “getting married is cheaper than getting divorced.” He then indicated that while a marriage has a minimum average cost of a current legal minimum wage in Colombia, a divorce can abysmally increase this value.

When a couple decides to end their marriage, either through a civil divorce or a religious marriage termination, they face a legal process that involves costs and notary paperwork. In addition, in both cases the liquidation of the conjugal partnership is required. Below, we detail the different cases and the approximate costs associated with each of them in Colombia.

First of all: when a couple decides to divorce and they have no children or assets, the process can be relatively simple and quick. In this case, it is only necessary to go to the Notary and pay for two acts: the divorce itself, where the separation is formalized, and the liquidation of the conjugal partnership.

Each act has an approximate cost of between 200,000 and 300,000 Colombian pesos. In addition, the lawyer’s fees for both parties must be considered, which range from “three minimum wages if it is divorce and up to five minimum wages if it is cessation of effects of religious marriage.”

In the second scenario: when the couple does not have assets but does have children, an additional process related to food is added. This procedure involves establishing the child support obligations and determining a maintenance quota for the absent father, based on her current salary.

The costs associated with this process can amount to around five current legal minimum wages. In addition, the attorney’s fees and the notarial acts mentioned above must be considered.

The third case: it is the most complex, since it implies a divorce that involves property. In this situation, the couple must pay the notary fees corresponding to a percentage of the assets declared in the liquidation, in addition to the divorce act.

The costs of these notarial rights will vary according to the value of the assets. On the other hand, the lawyer can collect up to five current legal minimum wages. However, if the conjugal partnership has assets of more than 500 million Colombian pesos, the lawyer’s fees could increase to 10 current legal minimum wages.

The fourth case: involves a divorce involving both assets and children, which can extend the legal process from six months to a year. In this scenario, the costs of attorney’s fees can vary significantly due to the liquidation of the marital partnership and the child custody dispute.

It is important to note that the costs listed above are approximate and may vary depending on various factors, such as the complexity of the case, geographic location, and the specific fees of the attorneys involved.