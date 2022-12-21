Listen to the audio version of the article

Not just capital. The numbers of Expo Roma 2030 are mind-boggling and concern the entire country system: the Universal Exposition is worth the birth of 11,000 companies and the creation of almost 300,000 jobs, mainly for the benefit of the central-southern regions. Il Sole 24 Ore is able to reveal exclusively the economic details that hide behind the only figure released so far: those 50.6 billion euros, equal to 3.8% of the national GDP, estimated as the total value of the Expo match for Italy.

In the 618 pages of the dossier delivered in Paris on 7 September to the general secretary of the Bureau International des Expositions, the body which in November 2023 will have to decide which of the four candidate cities (between Rome, Odessa in Ukraine, Busan in South Korea and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia) will win the Universal Exposition, a direct economic effect of 10.3 billion euros (0.6% of GDP) is calculated, based on investments for the construction and organization of Expo Rome 2030 achieved over three to five years and revenues in the year of the event. The short-term indirect economic effect is instead estimated at 18.2 billion euros (1% of GDP), thanks to the incremental expenditure on Italian soil by the participants in the year of the Exposition. 23.6 million visitors are assumed (55.4% Italian and 44.6% foreign), but the turnout, considering repeated participations, should generate over 30 million presences (59.2% Italian and 40.8% foreigners).

Advantages will also be felt on exports, linked to the attractiveness of Expo: +5.5 billion euros (0.3% of GDP) are estimated as the value of incremental foreign investments that will be made in three to five years. In the same period, the impact on the tax authorities will be 6.4 billion euros (0.4% of GDP), as an increase in the revenue collected by the Revenue Agency, Inps and the Regions.

The dossier was drawn up by a team of Italian and international professors and professionals, including Ian Philion, Richard Burdett, Carlo Ratti, Italo Rota, Livio Vanghetti, Michele Costabile, Christian Iaione and Alessandro Mancini, coordinated by architect Matteo Gatto, who they have collaborated with Roman universities and local and national institutions. The new companies were calculated by looking at the results of Expo Milano 2015, which generated 10 thousand companies, with an impact of 3 billion measured in terms of added value. Comparing this outcome to the largest number of companies operating in Rome (+10.7%, Istat 2019 data), we arrived at the figure of +11 thousand (the estimate is conservative), with 3.32 billion of added value.

A distinctive trait of the Italian candidacy is precisely the attention immediately paid to the post-Expo: the legacy is not considered the point of arrival, but the founding idea of ​​the event. Not only an economic and material legacy, but an environmental, social and cultural one, strategic for Italy and for Europe. A beneficial legacy that unfolds over the long term, according to the spirit of the slogan – “Together” – and the theme chosen by Italy: “People and territories: Regeneration, Inclusion and Innovation”.