From fan to collector of ‘Cacique de La Junta’

Every May 26, the day of the birth of Diomedes Díaz, Fernando Rocha Martínez, a fan and collector of the singer, dusts off more than two thousand pieces that represent the musical memory of the artist, and that seeks to preserve his legacy within music.

A native of the municipality of Chimichagua, Cesar, with 55 years of age, Rocha Martínez guards with pride, and at the same time a lot of suspicion, more than 500 cassettes, 800 CDs, more than 30 posters of some album covers of the ‘Cacique’; magazines, newspapers, hats, books, key chains and a host of items that he treasures in his home, located in the Brisas de La Popa neighborhood in this capital.

The space has become too small to preserve these pieces that he assures collected with great effort. “I was born a follower of the Binomio de Oro, but after the death of Rafael Orozco, my musical vein leaned towards the music of Diomedes Díaz. I started buying a CD, but as the years went by, the musical euphoria grew along with his fame, and he even stopped buying food to achieve the complete collections of the records”, said Rocha in the living room of his house, where he received the Ajá and Qué Valledupar team.

To get to this itinerant museum, because he moves it every time he moves or on emblematic dates to remember Diomedes, several dusty streets are crossed that lead perfectly to a small room and a room, where the collections of CDs and posters are part of of the decorations of the property.

An alley, in which the framed posters are arranged, side by side, leads to a suitcase where more than 500 cassettes rest, which he must have recorded in memories, before technology finished off his relic. It also has the original collection of the ‘Cacique’ hits, photographs and ‘Rumbera’ magazines, in which each of the artist’s triumphs was reviewed.

As if that were not enough, it has one of the posters autographed by the artist, who, through a friend who was in charge of his security in the Judicial Prison, managed to obtain it and today keeps it as the greatest of treasures. “Fernando, with great pleasure. May God and the Virgin accompany you”, is read in the handwriting of the ‘Cacique’, in the poster where the artist appears together with the accordion player Juancho De la Espriella.

A GREAT TREASURE WITH SENTIMENTAL VALUE

With pride, Fernando Rocha assures that Diomedes Diaz himself was aware of this collection. “I went to the booths and events that he did so as not to lose track of him, I even stopped buying my pound of meat and invested the resources in this collection that is history today. I even bought up to six CDs to give away and I only kept the one from the collection, in addition to the posters that I sent them to be framed to prevent them from deteriorating, ”he explained.

This odyssey began in 1993 and today it is a great treasure for Vallenato music. “I take care of them like my eyes, and in each transfer I avoid any damage because this is my museum, I treasure it because it does not have an economic value, but sentimental, for this reason, every year of his birth or anniversary of his death, I show these relics to Let everyone see how great our Cacique de La Junta was.”

Rocha Martínez today belongs to the ‘Diomedistas’ group in Valledupar, who are in charge of taking his legacy to all corners of the region. “I managed to get in touch with the artist when he worked at the Cesar Clinic in the public service area, and when Diomedes was sick he was admitted to the health center, although it was difficult because everyone wanted to greet him, I managed to talk to him and I asked him know of the large number of items that he collected in his honor”.

For this collector, Diomedes Díaz never goes out of style. He was an artist who gave everything and left his legacy singing to women, love, parents, sadness and life; We all know that this great songwriter and singer left no room for anything else, he is an immortal idol.

