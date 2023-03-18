Ranked first in the “History and Tradition” category, Comerio Ercole is one of the winners of the “From father to son-The taste for doing business” award, promoted by Credit Suisse and KPMG, with the contribution of Mindful Capital Partners and the scientific support of the Liuc Business School. Now in its twelfth edition, the award, whose delivery ceremony took place in Milan in recent days, saw numerous candidate companies and after a scrupulous analysis of all the applications received, the jury proclaimed Epta the overall winner.

The initiative is aimed at entrepreneurs who have demonstrated the ability, attention and dedication in continuing and enhancing their parents’ work by taking over the operational and strategic leadership of the company, guaranteeing its success and continuity. The award is open to companies that are at least in their second generation, with registered offices in Italy and that have a turnover of more than 10 million euros.

Comerio Ercole was founded in 1885 as a textile machinery repair shop in Busto Arsizio. Over the years, it expanded its business from just repairing to the production of machinery for the textile industry, specializing in machines for dyeing, bleaching, printing and all the final phases of fabric processing. Over the decades, the company also entered other sectors such as the production of rubber and paper processing machines. Today Comerio Ercole is a leader in the production of machines and systems for processing rubber, plastic materials and non-woven fabrics. The production is entirely made in Italy and 90% of the turnover originates abroad. The company is led by the fourth and fifth generation of the Comerios.