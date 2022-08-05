There is a part of Lampedusa that Lega leader Matteo Salvini did not meet. It is a part of civil society that has been working for years to provide assistance to the many migrants who land on the island. From the NGOs that pass through here, to the solidarity forum of Lampedusa, to the activities of the parish. Luca Casarini, Pietro Bartolo, Sister Ausilia, Vito Fiorino: these are just some of the names that still make the island an example of hospitality for the most vulnerable.

By Alessandro Puglia

02:55