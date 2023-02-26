Friend-to-Friend-art 2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

Children, parents, Primary teachers, and friends are invited to watch a new episode of Friend to Friend produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The broadcast will premiere Sunday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 am (Salt Lake City time; for Italy add 8 hours) on various Church channels.

The Friend to Friend episode, titled “We Are Children of God,” will feature activities, music, and messages from the Primary general presidency.

After March 11, the full episode and segments will remain available to watch at any time to supplement gospel teaching in the home or church. Children can enjoy this event as a family, in Primary or other Church groups, or on their own.

This episode may also be shared with friends and family who want to learn more about the gospel and Heavenly Father’s love for His children.

Languages

The event will be filmed in English, Spanish and Portuguese. The translated version will be available in French, Italian, German, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin and Cantonese.

Save i video on demand your Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.orgin the Evangelical library and in Gospel media resources in the languages ​​listed above.